Tropical storm warning issued for US East Coast ahead of potential cyclone, forecasters say

A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday from coastal North Carolina to Delaware ahead of a potential tropical cyclone that’s approaching the densely populated East Coast.

The National Hurricane Center announced “Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen” on Thursday morning. Its 2 p.m. advisory said the disturbance was located about 355 miles (565 kilometers) southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving north at 9 mph (15 kph). Maximum sustained winds were 35 mph (55 kph).

The hurricane center defines a potential tropical cyclone as a disturbance that poses a threat of tropical storm or hurricane conditions to land within 48 hours. The current system could reach the North Carolina coast around Friday night or early Saturday.

Meteorologist Maria Torres, a public affairs officer with the National Hurricane Center, said people along the Atlantic coast need to keep an eye on the storm’s progress, gather supplies and make preparations over the next 24 to 48 hours for its arrival.

“This will bring some tropical storm force winds and storm surge along with the high winds to the East Coast through the weekend, mainly from the Southeast to the Mid-Atlantic states,” she said by phone from the Miami-based center.