Chester Water Authority lifts boil water advisory in Upper Chichester area
Darryl Jenkins, executive manager of the Chester Water Authority, called the event “one of the most significant water main breaks” in the history of the organization.
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Chester Water Authority on Monday lifted the boil water advisory for Bethel, Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Marcus Hook and Twin Hooks.
“We want to extend our sincere gratitude to our ratepayers and employees for their patience, resilience, and support during the recent emergency,” said Darryl Jenkins, executive manager of Chester Water Authority, in a release.
On Thursday, a water main break at a PennDOT construction zone along Route 322 near Cherry Tree Road in Upper Chichester Township caused massive disruptions to the system. Affected customers experienced low to no water pressure.
CWA issued a boil water advisory for parts of southern Delaware County. Customers outside the range did not need to take action, but even in nearby areas, some residents experienced low water pressure. The authority set up water-filling stations at the Upper Chichester Township Building, Marcus Hook Borough Office and Ogden Fire Company.
On Friday, repair crews successfully isolated the water main break, finally containing the uncontrolled water loss. However, CWA expanded the advisory to include two streets in Bethel Township. By Saturday, CWA announced the completion of several key repairs to the damaged water main.
Water sampling, which is mandated by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, began soon thereafter. CWA completed the last step Monday by lifting the boil water advisory.
“This was one of the most significant water main breaks our organization has faced in the last 50 years, and it presented very real challenges for our communities,” Jenkins said. “Despite the added complexity of the location, our team responded quickly, isolated the issue, stabilized the system, and restored service safely and efficiently.”
CWA is one of the region’s largest public water systems. The authority serves approximately 200,000 people in more than 30 municipalities across Chester and Delaware counties.
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