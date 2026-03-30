Chester Water Authority lifts boil water advisory in Upper Chichester area

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Chester Water Authority on Monday lifted the boil water advisory for Bethel, Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Marcus Hook and Twin Hooks.

“We want to extend our sincere gratitude to our ratepayers and employees for their patience, resilience, and support during the recent emergency,” said Darryl Jenkins, executive manager of Chester Water Authority, in a release.

On Thursday, a water main break at a PennDOT construction zone along Route 322 near Cherry Tree Road in Upper Chichester Township caused massive disruptions to the system. Affected customers experienced low to no water pressure.

CWA issued a boil water advisory for parts of southern Delaware County. Customers outside the range did not need to take action, but even in nearby areas, some residents experienced low water pressure. The authority set up water-filling stations at the Upper Chichester Township Building, Marcus Hook Borough Office and Ogden Fire Company.