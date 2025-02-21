A judge this week declined to throw out key evidence against the man charged in the killings of four University of Idaho students near the campus two years ago. The decision cleared the way for Bryan Kohberger’s murder trial to begin this summer.

Here’s what you need to know about the case that shocked the nation:

What’s the case?

Kohberger, 30, is charged with four counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, who were killed in the early morning of Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home near campus in Moscow, Idaho. Autopsies showed the four were all likely asleep when they were attacked, some had defensive wounds and each was stabbed multiple times.

The criminal justice graduate student was arrested in Pennsylvania weeks after the killings. Investigators were able to match his DNA to genetic material recovered from the sheath of a knife found at the rental home.

When asked to enter a plea last year, Kohberger stood silent, prompting the judge to enter a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

The killings shook the small farming community of about 25,000 people, which hadn’t had a homicide in about five years. The trial was moved from rural northern Idaho to Boise after the defense expressed concerns that Kohberger couldn’t get a fair trial in the county where the killings occurred.