Two University of Delaware students tested for coronavirus
Two University of Delaware students are being tested for possible cases of coronavirus.
School officials say the students don’t live on campus. In an emailed statement, school officials say “the risk to the UD community remains low.”
They are being held in isolation at a local hospital while the state Division of Public Health waits for test results from the CDC.
The school would not identify where the students live or where they are from due to privacy concerns. They also would not say whether the students recently traveled to China.
Earlier this month, another Delaware patient was tested for coronavirus. The CDC determined that case to be negative on Feb. 3.
Nationally, as of Feb. 10, 12 people have confirmed cases of coronavirus according to the CDC. The CDC is still testing another 68 possible cases. Twenty-eight countries, including the U.S., have confirmed cases of the virus that started in Wuhan, China. More than 1,000 people have died from the virus in China.