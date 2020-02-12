Two University of Delaware students tested for coronavirus

Passengers in a subway station in Hong Kong wear masks amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Kin Cheung/AP Photo)

Passengers in a subway station in Hong Kong wear masks amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Kin Cheung/AP Photo)

Two University of Delaware students are being tested for possible cases of coronavirus.

School officials say the students don’t live on campus. In an emailed statement, school officials say “the risk to the UD community remains low.”

They are being held in isolation at a local hospital while the state Division of Public Health waits for test results from the CDC.

Related Content

The school would not identify where the students live or where they are from due to privacy concerns. They also would not say whether the students recently traveled to China.

Earlier this month, another Delaware patient was tested for coronavirus. The CDC determined that case to be negative on Feb. 3.

Nationally, as of Feb. 10, 12 people have confirmed cases of coronavirus according to the CDC.  The CDC is still testing another 68 possible cases. Twenty-eight countries, including the U.S., have confirmed cases of the virus that started in Wuhan, China. More than 1,000 people have died from the virus in China.

You may also like

About Mark Eichmann

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate