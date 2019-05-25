Two of the newly elected Democrats representing Pennsylvania in Congress are trying to pressure House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to start impeachment proceedings. But the party is still having an internal feud over whether that’s a good idea.

U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon from Delaware County and U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean from Montgomery County both serve on the House Judiciary Committee and want the hearings to start. Dean says impeachment is the response the administration’s stonewalling.

“The hearings that we were to have, were to get to the truth for the American people,” Dean said. “The president and the people he has surrounded himself with are trying to block us at every turn, absolutely disregarding the rule of law. Absolutely disregarding a co-equal branch of government. Not caring that we are a co-equal branch of government.”

Another one of the four women Democrats elected last year to represent Pennsylvania in Congress is not on board. U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan from Chester County, is looking to hear more.

“I am definitely still on the ‘we need more information — team need more information,” she said.

U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans of Philadelphia has been calling for these hearings since 2017. He’s thankful more see it his way.

Over in New Jersey, the delegation is divided as well.

South Jersey U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew brushes aside calls for impeachment, urging fellow Democrats to work with the president. U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski from Central Jersey disagrees and now wants to move ahead with impeachment hearings.

In trying to sway colleagues, Dean says opening up impeachment proceedings doesn’t mean they’re calling for Trump to be impeached merely investigated. So far, that’s not winning new converts.