Trump has promised lower taxes. These are 3 ways it could impact you

This story originally appeared on NPR.

On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to put more money back in Americans’ pockets by cutting their taxes.

“My plan will massively cut taxes for workers and small businesses, and we will have no tax on tips, no tax on overtime and no tax on Social Security benefits,” Trump pledged at a rally in Raleigh, N.C., the day before the election.

What will a second Trump presidency mean for your taxes? It could add up to a lower tax bill, but it might also have drastic consequences for the national budget.

Trump is likely to renew his big 2017 tax cuts

In 2017, Trump pushed through a major tax overhaul called the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Most of the individual tax and estate tax provisions will expire at the end of next year, and Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress are widely seen as likely to extend them. (There was also a big cut to the corporate tax rate, but that does not expire.)

When it comes to your taxes, extending the 2017 law means preserving the status quo. You probably saved some money on your taxes due to the 2017 law, and that will continue if the law’s provisions remain.

For a household making $60,000 to $100,000 a year, these tax cuts mean keeping about $1,000 that would otherwise be due if these cuts expired, says Joseph Rosenberg, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

For those households making more than a million dollars, it means reducing their taxes by about $70,000 on average.

But these cuts are costly. Estimates have found that extending the 2017 law would increase the national debt by more than $4 trillion over the next 10 years. And so far, it’s unclear how Trump and Republicans plan to pay for the extension of the tax cuts.