Trump’s inauguration coincides with an unprecedented string of high-stakes security events in D.C.

The last time a president was inaugurated, there was a global pandemic and a violent siege at the very spot at the U.S. Capitol where the ceremony takes place. This time, the event is happening as part of an unprecedented string of high-stakes security events in the nation’s capital.

The Jan. 20 swearing-in caps a two-week stretch of national special security events — occasions of the highest national significance that get a boost in federal funding and are led by the U.S. Secret Service. The others include the electoral count on Monday and former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral on Thursday. There’s also a major rally planned for President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 19 at Capital One Arena.

“This has never happened before,” Matt McCool, the U.S. Secret Service special agent in charge of the Washington field office, said of the back-to-back-to-back events. “But we’re flexible and adaptable. … We’re going to be prepared.”

Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance will take the oath of office from the west front of the Capitol amid extra tight security. Some elements, like a sea of federal agents and police, will be visible. Others, like bomb detection devices, snipers and radiation detectors, will be harder to spot.

The outgoing president, Joe Biden, will attend the inauguration, and it’s customary for the living former presidents to attend as well. Trump, a Republican, is also putting his own mark on the event by being the first president-elect to invite world leaders to his inauguration. At least one, Argentine President Javier Milei, is planning to be there.

Trump’s inauguration will stand in stark contrast to Biden’s four years ago, an event Trump skipped amid his false claims that the election had been stolen from him and after sparking an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. More than 1,000 people were charged in the riot, and Trump was eventually charged in federal court with seeking to subvert the results of the election.

The cases against him are vanishing after his victory in the 2024 presidential election. He has also pledged to pardon the rioters.

Biden, a Democrat, said in an opinion article in The Washington Post this week that he was “determined to do everything I can to respect the peaceful transfer of power and restore the traditions we have long respected in America.”

“The election will be certified peacefully,” he said. “I have invited the incoming president to the White House on the morning of Jan. 20, and I will be present for his inauguration that afternoon.”

Law enforcement is preparing for potential demonstrations this time around but is not anticipating any major problems.

“At this time, we are not tracking any credible or specific threats associated with these events,” said Dave Sundberg, the assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington field office.