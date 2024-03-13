Judge overseeing Georgia election interference case dismisses some charges against Trump

The judge overseeing the Georgia election interference case on Wednesday dismissed some of the charges against former President Donald Trump, but many other counts in the indictment remain.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee wrote in an order that six of the counts in the indictment must be quashed, including three against Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

But the order leaves intact other charges, and the judge wrote that prosecutors could seek a new indictment on the charges he dismissed.