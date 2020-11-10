Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora told a limited crowd during his State of the City address that the story for New Jersey’s capital city in 2020 is one of resiliency.

Resiliency, ironically, was the best word to describe the event Monday night.

The speech was set to be delivered from Trenton Central High School by way of Facebook Live and simulcast on WBCB, a Levittown, Pennsylvania-based radio station. However, technical issues prevented the stream from starting on time. Once the stream began, the city’s Facebook feed was plagued with audio issues and a single camera feed from the audience. WBCB stayed with regular programming.

Those who stuck with the feed or found the alternate being offered by Peterson’s Breaking News of Trenton heard the mayor discuss the city’s response to COVID-19, how he plans on attracting businesses and residents to the city, and how to reduce crime.