Travel restrictions announced on some Pennsylvania roads

State transportation officials in Pennsylvania have announced travel restrictions with wintry weather bearing down on the commonwealth.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph and double trailers, empty trailers, non-commercial vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles and motorcycles will be barred on:

Interstate 81 north of the junction with I-80 to the New York line;

Interstates 84 and 380 in northeast and north-central Pennsylvania; and

Interstate 476, the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Northeast Extension, north of the Pocono/White Haven exit for Interstate 80.

Similar restrictions may be imposed on I-80 from I-81 to the New Jersey border and on the northeast extension north of the Lehigh Valley exit.

The National Weather Service has issued ice storm and winter storm warnings for some areas.