Tracking downpours, localized flash flooding, gusty thunderstorm

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Meteorologist Karen Rogers says many are under a Flash Flood Watch along with the threat of an isolated severe storm.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: For Philadelphia, Trenton, Wilmington and all of southeastern Pennsylvania through tonight.

TODAY: Low pressure out in the Ohio Valley will lift northward on Thursday, and as it does, it will slowly push that cold front eastward toward our region.

The steadiest downpours could be arriving in the western suburbs as early as mid-morning. Areas near the I-95 corridor could see downpours by noon, and toward the shore by 3 p.m.

Once the downpours move in, we will see periods of steady rain for several hours as the storm movement will be more south to north while the cold front is slowly pushing east.

Rainfall totals look to be on the order of 1-2″ for much of the I-95 metro area on southeastward through Delaware and New Jersey.

To the northwest across Lancaster, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton and the Poconos, we are looking at 2-3″.