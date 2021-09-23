Tracking downpours, localized flash flooding, gusty thunderstorm
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Meteorologist Karen Rogers says many are under a Flash Flood Watch along with the threat of an isolated severe storm.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: For Philadelphia, Trenton, Wilmington and all of southeastern Pennsylvania through tonight.
TODAY: Low pressure out in the Ohio Valley will lift northward on Thursday, and as it does, it will slowly push that cold front eastward toward our region.
The steadiest downpours could be arriving in the western suburbs as early as mid-morning. Areas near the I-95 corridor could see downpours by noon, and toward the shore by 3 p.m.
Once the downpours move in, we will see periods of steady rain for several hours as the storm movement will be more south to north while the cold front is slowly pushing east.
Rainfall totals look to be on the order of 1-2″ for much of the I-95 metro area on southeastward through Delaware and New Jersey.
To the northwest across Lancaster, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton and the Poconos, we are looking at 2-3″.
Flooding is expected in areas with poor drainage and less so near streams and rivers. One other concern is for some damaging wind gusts near 50 mph. Any heavier rain or thunderstorm could pull those winds down to the surface.
The risk for severe storms is isolated, but we will likely see some areas with at least some tree limbs down. While not zero, the tornado risk is low.
FRIDAY: Showers should end by dawn, even before in SE PA. Any early clouds will give way to sun returning. It is really a beautiful day along with lower humidity. High 74.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very comfortable. High 76.
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, pleasant. High 74.
MONDAY: It stays nice with mostly sunny skies. High 75.
TUESDAY: It’s at least partly sunny and pleasant. High 77.
WEDNESDAY: We’ll see a mix of some sun and clouds with the chance for a shower. High: 74.