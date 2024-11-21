This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Two people are dead after they were killed by their neighbor who then turned the gun on himself in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood, according to police.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. Wednesday after reports of several gunshots on the 7300 block of Walnut Lane.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, a 77-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were returning from the store with groceries when their neighbor shot them.

The man was found dead on the front porch and the woman later died at the hospital. Both suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Small says the suspect gunman, believed to be in his 50s, then shot himself in the head. He was found dead alongside the male victim on the porch.

Witnesses told police that there had been ongoing disputes between the victims and the suspect. It’s unclear if this was a motive for the shooting.