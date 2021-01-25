Thousands of drug, alcohol recovery homes in Pa. still operate without state oversight

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

___

Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

In December 2017, Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation to increase oversight for drug and alcohol recovery houses — a measure that lawmakers said was needed to fight the opioid epidemic and protect vulnerable people from being exploited.

The action by lawmakers came after years of complaints from local government leaders and some recovery advocates, who said profit-driven owners packed people into homes, provided few rules and little support, and put residents at greater risk of relapsing.

But more than three years later, recovery homes — believed to number in the thousands — continue to operate without state oversight, Spotlight PA has found. The state’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs missed a June 2020 deadline to, for the first time, create a certification or licensing process for them.

People often move into these homes after going through a treatment program, and they agree to rules, like following curfews, to help them avoid using drugs and alcohol.

Department officials said earlier this month they were completing an internal review of draft regulations and planned to send them to the attorney general’s office by the end of January, but couldn’t commit to a timeline for when licensing and oversight will begin.

“I’m saddened by that because the longer it takes to set that up, the more individuals could pass away in these unstructured recovery homes,” said Amber Longhitano, a former council member in Bristol Township, Bucks County, who pushed state lawmakers to create oversight for recovery homes.

Beyond the delay, there’s a more fundamental problem with the oversight effort: It’s voluntary, though there are incentives.

Homes that receive or want to receive state or federal money, as well as ones seeking referrals from state agencies and state-funded facilities, will have to follow the licensing rules. And judges will have to first consider a licensed home when approving housing for people under court supervision.

Some advocates for higher standards believe poorly run or predatory homes might simply opt out of the licensing process. Jason Sabol — an attorney for the city of York in south-central Pennsylvania, which several years ago estimated it had about 80 recovery homes — said he appreciated the effort, though he doubted it would bring the relief residents are looking for.

“They think that help is coming,” Sabol said. “Unfortunately, it’s really not.”