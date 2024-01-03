1st public elementary school built in North Philadelphia in more than 70 years opens to students

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The first new public elementary school built in North Philadelphia in more than 70 years is opening its doors to students Wednesday.

School district and elected leaders cut the ribbon for the new Thomas M. Peirce School building two weeks ago.

The multi-million dollar, 77,000-square foot building at 23rd and West Cambria Streets will serve 500 pre-K through 5th grade students.

“A new building is not just about cosmetic good looks, although that’s important, it gives us state-of-the-art learning facilities. If you go into these classrooms, they have fresh air systems, great lighting, the furniture is flexible so it can be moved around. It helps to facilitate the learning style of our students,” said Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington.