Valentine’s Day Weekend offers an array of parties, get-togethers and celebrations before Wednesday’s official holidate. As Black History Month continues, there are events specific to its theme, along with ones focused on wellness and activism. Alt-rock station ALT 104.5 hosts their Winter Jawn with performances by Maine and DJ Reed Streets, while Citizens Bank Park is the scene for the Polar Plunge benefiting the Special Olympics. If the Eagles playoff loss ended your NFL season, we understand, but this year’s Super Bowl includes Taylor Swift (if her flight plan goes smoothly), which may be why there are more watch parties than usual.

New Jersey

Ghetto Gods in Divineland

The Poor Righteous Teachers are the subject of Passages Theater production that incorporates their personal story and music. In “Ghetto Gods in Divineland,” a fictionalized version of the Trenton-based rap trio, who hit with the 1990s “Rock Dis Funky Joint,” struggles with the challenges of growing up in the city’s Mayor Donnelly Project Homes.

Delaware

A Joyful Noise

The Wilmington Children’s Chorus anchors A Joyful Noise along with The Choir School of Delaware and Delaware Choral Arts. This is the Chorus’ Black History Month concert dedicated to the life and legacy of Delaware composer Daniel L. Ridout.

Special Events

Roundup: Valentine’s Day/Galentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day falls on a Wednesday this year, but celebrations ramp up this weekend, especially for Galentine’s Day. Although V-Day was founded on romantic love, women and their BFFs, sisters, aunties, nieces and cousins have repurposed it as a day to show love to each other. Here’s a list of local V-Day and G-Day events.

Friday:

Saturday:

Sunday:

All weekend, for couples:

Roundup: Black History Month

Friday:

Saturday:

Sunday:

2024 Philadelphia Polar Plunge

Where: Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way

Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way When: Friday, Feb. 9, Cool School Plunge, Pop, Rain Rally, 9 a.m. Business Lunch and Plunge, noon. Saturday, Feb. 10, Polar Plunge, noon

Friday, Feb. 9, Cool School Plunge, Pop, Rain Rally, 9 a.m. Business Lunch and Plunge, noon. Saturday, Feb. 10, Polar Plunge, noon How much: $50 registration

Take the plunge — and the pledge to help the Special Olympics. The annual Polar Plunge raises money for the charity through registrations and fundraising. If you’re a business or a school, the day to show up is Friday, when you can also participate in the Pop and Rain Rally. (Note: Friday’s “Cool Schools” plunge is limited to middle and high schools only). On Saturday, the event is open to all registrants (including colleges and universities) willing to jump into the chilly waters of the onsite pools.

Mother & Son Sneaker Ball

Where: Mahoney Event Center, 15 Cavalier Dr. St. 101, Ambler, Pa.

Mahoney Event Center, 15 Cavalier Dr. St. 101, Ambler, Pa. When: Friday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. How much: $25

Daddy/Daughter dances are standard, but mothers and sons rarely had the chance to enjoy their special event until now. On Friday, the Robert L. Lowe Sr. Foundation will host the Mother & Son Sneaker Ball for moms and sons with a shared love of sneakers, whether for comfort (moms) or for collecting (sons). Whether they come in patterned classic Converses or the latest Jordans, moms and their sons creating memories are worth more than the most expensive set of sneakers ever sold.

Lunar New Year Celebration

Where: Both parades begin at N. Tenth and Spring Streets

Both parades begin at N. Tenth and Spring Streets When: Friday, Feb. 9, 10 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 9, 10 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m. How much: Free

It’s the Year of the Dragon, so time to light some firecrackers to usher in the Lunar New Year. The Philadelphia Sun’s Lion Dancers will be on hand to celebrate via three events over the weekend. First, the New Year’s Eve parade in Chinatown starts Friday at 10 p.m. On Saturday, head to The Rail Park for the Lunar New Year celebration starting at 1 p.m. And on Sunday, the New Year’s Day Parade gets underway at 11 a.m.

Arts & Culture

Mrs. Doubtfire

The newly named Ensemble Arts Philly brings the musical version of “Mrs. Doubtfire” to the Academy of Music stage. The movie starring the late Robin Williams became a beloved classic after its 1993 release. Though the newest adaptation debuted in 2019, it became one of the casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited its Broadway run.

A Utopian Stage

Where: Asian Arts Initiative, 1219 Vine St.

Asian Arts Initiative, 1219 Vine St. When: Friday, Feb. 9 – Saturday, March 30

Friday, Feb. 9 – Saturday, March 30 How much: Various prices

When the Shah of Iran was in power, the Shiraz Festival of the Arts brought Iranian actors, dancers, poets, musicians and filmmakers together to showcase their talents and connect with other artists worldwide. But in 1977, after a decade of the annual event, the rise of fundamentalist Islam forced it to end, and much of its archives were destroyed. In an ambitious project, Vali Mahlouji has recreated some of the festival’s main elements in a project entitled “A Utopian Stage” to share with a Philadelphia audience.

Dominique White and Alberta Whittle: Sargasso Sea

Where: Institute of Contemporary Art, 118 S. 36th St.

Institute of Contemporary Art, 118 S. 36th St. When: Saturday, Feb. 10 – Sunday, June 2

Saturday, Feb. 10 – Sunday, June 2 How much: Free

Inspired by the Sargasso Sea’s impact and history, multimedia artists Dominique White and Alberta Little use their work to reclaim its power from a Black feminist perspective. The exhibit Dominique White and Alberta Whittle: Sargasso Sea opens on Saturday, but on Friday, a free opening reception starts at 6 p.m.

Music

DJ Shadow

DJ Shadow is one of the pioneers of the electronic music scene. He released his critically acclaimed full-length debut, “Endtroducing,” in 1996. He comes to Union Transfer in support of his latest release, “Action Adventure,” which came out in 2023.

Alt 104.5 Winter Jawn

Where: Xfinity Live! 1100 Pattison Ave.

Xfinity Live! 1100 Pattison Ave. When: Saturday, Feb. 10, noon

Saturday, Feb. 10, noon How much: Free, VIP tickets with perks, $65

ALT 104.5 is hosting its annual Winter Jawn, an outside, all-ages free concert. Performers include The Maine, SHAED, Barns Courtney, DJ Reed Streets and Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy. You can download tickets from the website. Note: Though the show is for all ages, you must be 21 and over to enter the Xfinity Live! building or be escorted by an adult over 25. Parking is free in designated lots.

90’s Kinda Love

The ‘90s was an era of music when R&B crooners ruled. From D’Angelo to SWV to Jodeci and Blackstreet, passionate love songs were revered. The 90’s Kinda Love event pays tribute to the artists whose music fueled romance and heartbreak with live performances from local bands.

The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra

It’s take your kids to the orchestra day at The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra concert. The event kicks off with a free classical music showcase (no tickets required) at 10 a.m. and then the (ticketed) concert. Conductor Austin Chanu directs the performance, which is part of the Ensemble Arts Philly Family Discovery Series.