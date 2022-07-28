As temperatures cool, outdoor events reign supreme. The East Passyunk Car Show and Street Fest returns to South Philly and a wine festival comes to Washington Crossing Historic Park. ABBA The Concert, a tribute band dedicated to the Swedish hitmakers, checks into Delaware, and Lady Alma with Vertical Current, Monica, and the Black Keys are among the weekend concert offerings.

Delaware/New Jersey

Swedish band ABBA has maintained longevity through a combination of nostalgia, good looks, and catchy tunes that have stood the test of time. Though they’ve all but retired since their 70s heyday, plenty of tribute bands have taken their place. One of them is ABBA The Concert, which has been around through several iterations, formerly as ABBA The Music and ABBA The Hits. By any name, they’re honoring the influence and reach of the original foursome – Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – who celebrated their 50th anniversary this year.