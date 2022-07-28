The Black Keys, Philly Taco Fest, Shark Day, SpongeBob in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
As temperatures cool, outdoor events reign supreme. The East Passyunk Car Show and Street Fest returns to South Philly and a wine festival comes to Washington Crossing Historic Park. ABBA The Concert, a tribute band dedicated to the Swedish hitmakers, checks into Delaware, and Lady Alma with Vertical Current, Monica, and the Black Keys are among the weekend concert offerings.
Delaware/New Jersey
ABBA The Concert
Swedish band ABBA has maintained longevity through a combination of nostalgia, good looks, and catchy tunes that have stood the test of time. Though they’ve all but retired since their 70s heyday, plenty of tribute bands have taken their place. One of them is ABBA The Concert, which has been around through several iterations, formerly as ABBA The Music and ABBA The Hits. By any name, they’re honoring the influence and reach of the original foursome – Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – who celebrated their 50th anniversary this year.
- What: Tribute concert
- Where: Freeman Arts Pavilion, 31806 Lakeview Dr. Selbyville, Del.
- When: Saturday, July 30, 7 p.m.
- How much: $39 and up
The Black Keys
The four-time Grammy-winning duo just released their latest album “Dropout Boogie” and its current single “Wild Child,” with its hilarious, politically incorrect video filmed at a real high school in Springfield, Tennessee. The guys from Akron, Ohio, who started together as teenagers in high school, have released 11 albums in 20 years. They earned three of those Grammys for their double platinum 2013 album “El Camino.” The Keys are on tour in support of “Dropout Boogie” through October.
- What: Concert
- Where: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbor Blvd. Camden, N.J.
- When: Saturday, July 30, 7 p.m.
- How much: $20 and up
Antique and Summer Market
South Jersey’s WheatonArts center advocates for, displays and publicizes the work of artists in various disciplines. Their summer market brings more than 30 antique dealers and 17 artists and craftsmen and women from across the eastern seaboard to the center to showcase their pieces. Local food trucks will be on site and a series of kid’s art activities are scheduled for both days.
- What: Cultural festival
- Where: WheatonArts, 1501 Glasstown Rd. Millville, N.J.
- When: Saturday, July 30, Sunday, July 31; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- How much: Free with admission to WheatonArts $7 and up, children 5 and under free
Food and drink
East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival
The 15th annual South Philly event combines two common summer event themes — cars and food. In this case, more than 200 classic, custom, and antique cars will be showcased alongside the food of local restaurants, bars, and eateries. Vendors of everything from artwork to home decor will be onsite along with musicians and DJs. Scheduled to perform are Philadelphia School of Rock, Rolling Stones tribute band Brown Sugar and The Blue Pharaohs, among others.
- What: Street festival
- Where: East Passyunk Ave. bet. Broad and Dickinson St.
- When: Sunday, July 31, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- How much: Pay as you go
Mütter Museum Beer Garden
Mütter is hosting a real-life night at the museum by transforming their Center City location into a beer garden that includes music and light snacks. The entrance fee comes with one drink and light snacks as well as admission to the museum. More drinks are available for purchase, but we’d recommend pacing yourself given the graphic nature of some of the museum’s exhibits. DJ Lil’ Dave provides the funk.
- What: Social event
- Where: Mütter Museum, 19 S. 22nd St.
- When: Friday, July 29, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- How much: $20
Wine on the Waterfront
During the Revolutionary War, George Washington crossed the Delaware River on Christmas Day in 1776 under the dark of night and in blizzard-like conditions. Fortunately, visitors to the historic site don’t have to take such risks. This weekend, they can even enjoy the scenery with a glass (or two) of wine. Close to a dozen local wineries will be on site for a day of wine tasting, along with food vendors and a live jazz band.
- What: Social event
- Where: Washington Crossing Historic Park, 1112 River Rd., Washington Crossing, Pa.
- When: Saturday, July 30, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- How much: $40, designated driver $15
Arts and Culture
The Taming! Shakespeare in Clark Park
Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” only proves that the battle of the sexes has been going on since the beginning of time. It sometimes seems like not much has changed since the 1500s. Even back then, writers contended with the thorny issue of misogyny, inspiring playwright John Fletcher’s response 20 years later entitled “The Tamer Tamed.” Both plays will be performed during the 2022 version of Shakespeare in Clark Park. In the case a rain date is needed, the play will move to Annenberg Center’s Prince Theater, which requires a vaccination card to enter.
- What: Outdoor play
- Where: Clark Park, 4300 – 4398 Baltimore Ave.
- When: 7 p.m. nightly through July 31
- How much: Free, vaccinated attendees can register to sit with others who are also vaxxed.
Sippin’ and Stitchin’
The lost art of embroidery has been found. Well, not entirely lost, but it’s not as much a part of the zeitgeist as it once was. If you’re curious about the ancient art and want to try it for yourself in a welcoming environment, the Bourse Food Hall is hosting a Sippin’ and Stitchin’ event to help beginners become proficient. The workshop includes a starter kit with needle and practice fabric, embroidery thread, and one adult beverage. You can also bring a favorite item of clothing that needs a touch-up to work on.
- What: Embroidery workshop
- Where: Bourse Food Hall, 111 S. Independence Mall East
- When: Sunday, July 31, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. NOTE: No one will be admitted 30 minutes past the start time
- How much: $5
Kids
The SpongeBob Musical
The stage version of the enduring children’s Nickelodeon series “SpongeBob SquarePants” comes to Upper Darby with musical numbers penned by John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Panic! At the Disco, David Bowie, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry. In the adaptation, which earned 12 Tony nominations in 2018, when SpongeBob and Bikini Bottom face a threat that could destroy them forever, an unexpected savior emerges.
- What: Stage production
- Where: Upper Darby Summer Stage, 1051 Pontiac Rd. #707, Drexel Hill, Pa.
- When: Friday, July 29 – Saturday, Aug. 6
- How much: $15 and up
Shark Day
Sharks are the focus during a specially themed day at the Please Touch Museum. Children will get to touch a real shark (albeit one that is being dissected) and can participate in a shark tooth dig, shark storytime, and explore an array of sea creatures in PTM’s river which transforms into an ocean for the day.
- What: Educational kid’s event
- Where: Please Touch Museum, Memorial Hall, 4231 Ave. of the Republic
- When: Saturday, July 30
- How much: Free with general admission, $19 for adults and children, ACCESS admission (with card) is $2 per person up to four people. Military admission is free (with valid active military ID) for up to five family members, through Sept. 5. Online registration prior to a visit is required.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live
The longtime toy maker Hot Wheels found a new stream of revenue when they recreated their toy monster trucks in real-life versions. Those vehicles are now the center of their “Monster Trucks Live” event, which tours the country. Megasaurus, the Freestyle Motorcross, and toys-turned-IRL trucks Demo Derby, Mega Wrex, Race Ace, and Bigfoot Midwest Madness will all be part of the show. Admission to the Crash Zone pre-party offering a closer look into how the trucks are created is available for an additional fee.
- What: Themed attraction
- Where: Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St.
- When: Saturday, July 30, 12:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Sunday, July 31, 2:30 p.m.
- How much: Kids 2-12, $15 – $25, adults $30 – $50, kids 2 and under are free on a parent’s lap
Music
Lady Alma Birthday Celebration
Philly’s own house music diva Lady Alma is celebrating her birthday and she’s inviting a few friends to join her for a Leo birthday bash at World Cafe Live. She’ll be joined by frequent collaborators Vertical Current for an evening of music, food, and dance. You don’t have to be born under the astrological sign of Leo to enjoy it, but if you are, it’s your time to roar.
- What: Concert
- Where: World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St.
- When: Saturday, July 30, 8 p.m.
- How much: $17 – $27 in advance, $20, $30 day of show
Monica
Atlanta-based R&B crooner Monica is best known as Brandy’s Grammy-winning duet partner on the 1998 smash “The Boy is Mine.” But she’s also recorded eight albums since 1995 and scored several top 10 R&B hits, including “Like This and Like That” and “The First Night.” When she and Brandy reunited for a Verzuz ‘battle’ in August of 2020, over a million people tuned in. Expect those massive 90s hits to be part of Monica’s setlist, as well as her most recent single, “Friends” with Ty Dolla $ign.
- What: Concert
- Where: The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St.
- When: Saturday, July 30, 8 p.m.
- How much: $49 and up
The rest
Genie’s Secret Bazaar
It’s not easy to describe Genie’s Secret Bazaar – is it an indoor festival? Is it an attraction sneaking in a history lesson? Is it a slightly cheesy, albeit intriguing event option that’s worth a try just because it’s different? How about a combination of all of the above with a theme centered around the classic story of “Aladdin and the Magic Lamp.” Although the bazaar is kid-friendly, it’s probably best enjoyed as a unique take on date night.
- What: Themed attraction
- Where: Fashion District Philadelphia, 901 Market St.
- When: Through Sunday, July 31
- How much: $22.10 and up
