We start the long holiday weekend on a high note with Thanksgiving. If you don’t already have your turkey and trimmings, options are limited. Local grocery store chains like Giant, Acme, and Sprouts are open, but with abbreviated hours. After Thursday’s holiday, event options are back in full swing with holiday attractions aplenty — several are opening this weekend, including South Philly’s Miracle on 13th Street, which kicks off its annual lights display with a block party Saturday. Disney classic “Beauty and the Beast” takes the stage, while Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is showcased by the Philadelphia Orchestra. Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees and Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes will also be performing this weekend. The historically popular holiday shopping weekend incorporates Small Business Saturday and Museum Store Sunday, which hopes to drive people to purchase the one-of-a-kind gifts available at the retail arms of local museums.

New Jersey | Delaware | Special Events | Arts & Culture | Comedy | Music

New Jersey

Holiday Tree Lighting & Holiday Parade

Where: Borough Hall, Collingswood; parade begins at Zane and Haddon avenues

Borough Hall, Collingswood; parade begins at Zane and Haddon avenues When: Friday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. How much: Free

The holiday season comes to Collingswood, N.J., with its annual tree lighting and parade. On Friday, the tree lighting happens at 7 p.m., with Santa making an appearance followed by live ice carvings. Saturday’s annual Holiday Parade includes the usual parade marchers, along with Mummers, stilt walkers, sports team mascots, and live music.

Delaware

The Black Friday Experience: Love to Laugh

If you’d like to include some laughter in your post-Thanksgiving festivities, The Black Friday Experience: Love to Laugh brings several African American comedians to Delaware. Ty “BreakOut” Jamison hosts comedy and music performances, including Philly’s Turae and ‘90s groove slayer Sunshine Anderson.

Special Events

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas In Concert

In 2023, Disney celebrated its 100th anniversary. Its impact on pop culture is undeniable and Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is just one example. With its eerie plot transporting viewers through the time between Halloween and Christmas, it’s the perfect Thanksgiving weekend movie. It’s being shown at the Kimmel Center accompanied by The Philadelphia Orchestra playing Danny Elfman’s score live.

Yuletide at Devon

Where: Devon Horse Show Grounds, 23 Dorset Rd., Devon, Pa.

Devon Horse Show Grounds, 23 Dorset Rd., Devon, Pa. When: Friday, Nov. 24 – Sunday, Dec. 31

Friday, Nov. 24 – Sunday, Dec. 31 How much: $34.99 – $89.99

The home of the Devon Horse Show transforms into Yuletide at Devon, repurposing the grounds into a holiday festival and market. Open five days a week, the festival includes live music by artists including Young Rising Sons, Smith & Thell, and Dan Bremnes.

Roundup: Holiday Attraction Openings

Where: Multiple venues

Multiple venues When: Through Saturday, Dec. 30

Through Saturday, Dec. 30 How much: Pay as you go

The holiday season has officially arrived, along with the seasonal attractions that come with them. Comcast’s holiday offerings begin Thursday, including the Comcast Holiday Spectacular video installation and visits with Santa. The Blue Cross RiverRink celebrates its 30th anniversary Friday with free skating and a fireworks display. Also starting Friday, take your photo with Santa (reservations required) and catch one of the daily light shows at Macy’s Holiday Celebration, or catch the Nighttime Express at Morris Arboretum’s Holiday Garden Railroad. The new drive-thru light show “GLOW” in South Jersey opens Friday. On Saturday, the American Heritage Credit Union’s Grand Illumination kickoff event celebrates the light show at its HQ. And in South Philly, Miracle on 13th Street hosts a block party to celebrate their annual light display.

Roundup: Small Business Saturday

Where: Multiple venues

Multiple venues When: Saturday, Nov. 25

Saturday, Nov. 25 How much: Pay as you go

Small Business Saturday was created to encourage holiday shoppers to shop locally, eschewing the frenzy of big-box stores on Black Friday. Several neighborhoods are highlighting their retailers: Old City, Manayunk, East Passyunk, and Fishtown. On Saturday, the Germantown Arts District hosts Gratefully Germantown to highlight Black-owned businesses in the area. In Center City, the Made in Philadelphia market at Dilworth Park showcases local vendors. If you enter the hashtag #shoppphl on Instagram, it can help identify local retailers all around the city.

Roundup: Museum Store Sunday

Where: Multiple locations

Multiple locations When: Sunday, Nov. 26

Sunday, Nov. 26 How much: Pay as you go

Looking for a gift for the person who seemingly has everything? Look no further than Museum Store Sunday, which opens the doors to more than 2,000 museum stores around the globe to highlight their one-of-a-kind offerings. In Philly, the Barnes Foundation, The African American Museum, and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts are among the participating museums.

Barbie Dream Party

Though Barbie has been a staple of American life since 1959, new generations discovered the doll via the success of the “Barbie” movie earlier this year. It’s the inspiration for the Barbie Dream party, which promises a curated playlist of Barbie-style bangers (read Britney, Madonna, and other one-named hitmakers), themed drinks, and decor.

The 37th Annual ‘not just’ Rock Expo Record & CD Show

Where: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, 100 Station Ave. Oaks, Pa.

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, 100 Station Ave. Oaks, Pa. When: Friday, Nov. 24, noon – 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24, noon – 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: $4 – $12

In the movie “Under the Cherry Moon,” Prince’s character Christopher Tracy asks an unsuspecting Kristin Scott Thomas what a “wrecka stow” is. When she finally figures out he means “record store” she’d earned her way into comedic film moments history. That same mindset is at play at the Not Just Rock expo, which offers music, apparel, and the pop culture moments they inspired to nostalgic collectors.

Arts & Culture

Beauty and the Beast

An arrogant prince, a curse, and the search for true love — you know the story because it’s as old as time. Disney wouldn’t be celebrating 100 years if it didn’t know how to touch your emotions. “Beauty and the Beast” is at the Walnut Street Theater through Dec. 31.

Fat Ham

Shakespeare knows how to tell a story, and James Ijames knows how to adapt one. Ijames used “Hamlet” as the basis of his play “Fat Ham” — a smart move since it won him the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2022. See why during its run at the Wilma Theater through Dec. 23.

A Christmas Carol Comedy

Katie Leaman appreciated the work of Dickens and his classic story “A Christmas Carol” so much that she decided to turn the tale on its head with her version. In her comedic adaptation, there are only two characters — Ebenezer Scrooge and Everyone Else. “A Christmas Carol Comedy” is at the Hedgerow Theater through, appropriately enough, Christmas Eve.

Comedy

Tim Meadows

Where: Helium Nightclub, 2031 Sansom St.

Helium Nightclub, 2031 Sansom St. When: Friday, Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m. How much: $10 – $38

Former “Saturday Night Live” funnyman Tim Meadows heads to the intimate space of the Helium Nightclub to perform material developed from his decades of standup work and his decade-long stint on the long-running comedy sketch show.

Music

Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes

Where: City Winery Philadelphia, 990 Filbert St.

City Winery Philadelphia, 990 Filbert St. When: Friday, Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m. How much: $60 – $75

Southside Johnny, a.k.a. John Lyon, is not Bruce Springsteen, but he’s played with him enough that he remains intertwined with the Boss despite having a successful band and career of his own. Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes, which can claim at least a hundred or so players over its forty-plus decades, checks into City Winery Friday.

Philadelphia Undefeated Jazz Festival

Where: Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz and Performing Arts, 736 S. Broad St.

Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz and Performing Arts, 736 S. Broad St. When: Saturday, Nov. 25, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: $35

Philadelphia has laid claim to integral R&B, hip hop, and neo-soul movements, but it doesn’t get as much credit for its significant contributions to jazz. The 10th annual Undefeated Jazz Festival aims to spread the word by showcasing the acts that helped set the scene. The Alfie Pollitt Trio and the Arpeggio Jazz Ensemble are among the performers.

Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees

Ready or not, the Fugees are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their classic hip hop release “The Score.” The album is actually 27 years old — but all jokes about Ms. Lauryn Hill’s punctuality challenges aside, the anniversary tour was delayed by the pandemic and by Pras’ federal trial. Their Philly show may be the last chance to see them together — they’ve canceled planned tour dates to give Hill time to heal her vocal issues, and by that time, Pras may be in federal prison.