Start this weekend on a high note with El DeBarge, who brings his unparalleled falsetto to City Winery for two intimate shows Thursday and Friday. Also on Friday, catch Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 with the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Kimmel Center, then pivot to pop music at the Bowie and Prince Dance Party at Underground Arts. For theater lovers, “Suffs,” the two-time Tony Award-winning musical, continues through Jan. 18 at the Academy of Music, chronicling the hard-fought battle for women’s suffrage.

As the weekend rolls on, audiences in Delaware can get a jump on awards season with Movies at The Screening Room in Wilmington, showing Golden Globe and Oscar-buzzy titles on Friday. Wrap up the weekend Sunday when the Eagles take the field against the 49ers at the Linc for the NFC wild card game. As they say in every Wawa around town, “Go Birds!”

Delaware

Movies at The Screening Room

The Golden Globe Awards kick off the Hollywood award season on Sunday, so there’s still time to catch some of the films likely to be amongst the most honored. This weekend in Wilmington, four-time Golden Globe nominee and one of this year’s likely Oscar contenders for Foreign Language Film, “It Was Just An Accident,” is playing. Or, you can head to the theater to see what’s next and catch a new release, “Merrily We Roll Along,” the movie version of the four-time Tony Award-winning play.

New Jersey

Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto

Where : Walter K. Gordon Theater at Rutgers University, Camden, 314 Linden St., Camden, N.J.

: Walter K. Gordon Theater at Rutgers University, Camden, 314 Linden St., Camden, N.J. When : Saturday, Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m.

: Saturday, Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m. How much: $12.50 – $62.50

Symphony in C brings Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 35 to life in South Jersey, featuring Julian Rhee, a violinist on the rise. Winner of the prestigious 2024 Avery Fisher Career Grant, Rhee earned top honors at major competitions, including the Silver Medal at the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis and prizes at the Elmar Oliveira and Astral Artists’ National competitions. Since making his orchestral debut at 8 years old, he’s appeared with leading ensembles across North America and Europe.

Arts & Culture

Suffs

Where : Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St.

: Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St. When : Through Jan. 18

: Through Jan. 18 How much: $31 and up

The two-time Tony Award-winning musical brings to life the debates, sacrifices and relationships at the heart of the American women’s suffrage movement. It follows real-life figures including Alice Paul, Ida B. Wells-Barnett and Carrie Chapman Catt as they clash over strategy, confront imprisonment and hunger strikes, and ultimately march toward the hard-won right to vote with musical numbers like “Keep Marching” and “Great American Bitch.”

Inheritors

The Philadelphia Artists’ Collective presents a rare staging of the 1921 drama by pioneering American playwright Susan Glaspell, which echoes contemporary conversations about free speech, generational legacy and moral courage. Set against the backdrop of a college under pressure to suppress student protest, the story follows Madeline, the founder’s granddaughter, as she confronts the hard choices between idealism and compromise, weaving together themes of political dissent, human rights and the complex inheritance of American values.

Dog Sees God: Confessions of A Teenage Blockhead

Where : Old Academy Players, 3554 Indian Queen Lane

: Old Academy Players, 3554 Indian Queen Lane When : Friday, Jan. 9 – Sunday, Jan. 25; Friday and Saturday 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.

: Friday, Jan. 9 – Sunday, Jan. 25; Friday and Saturday 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. How much: $25, $15 for students under 25 with ID

The Old Academy Players mount a production that reimagines the beloved “Peanuts” characters as troubled teens struggling with grief, identity, substance abuse and the search for meaning. After his dog dies from rabies, CB spirals. Unfortunately, he’s surrounded by friends and family too damaged or distracted to help, until an unexpected friendship changes things for the better. Directed by Norman Burnosky and featuring a strong ensemble cast led by Brian Balduzzi — a tax attorney and occasional actor — as CB, this unauthorized continuation of the “Peanuts” storyline moves into darker, more contemporary territory.

Bowie and Prince Dance Party

Where : Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St.

: Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St. When : Friday, Jan. 9, 9 p.m.

: Friday, Jan. 9, 9 p.m. How much: $21.06

The legendary musical icons David Bowie and Prince died months apart from each other in 2016. The two had a lot in common, from uncompromising musical sensibilities to unconventional fashion choices. Celebrate them both during Philly Loves Bowie Week with a dance party that features their biggest hits, deep cuts and live performances.

Kids

Sprouts

Where : Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, 8480 Hagy’s Mill Road

: Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, 8480 Hagy’s Mill Road When : Thursday, Jan. 8 – Thursday, June 4, 9:30 – 11 a.m.

: Thursday, Jan. 8 – Thursday, June 4, 9:30 – 11 a.m. How much: $25 , pre-registration is required

When social media posts encourage you to “touch grass,” it usually means you’re doing too much online and should head outside. Instead of relying on the iPad babysitter and promoting lifelong screen addiction, take the kiddies somewhere they can breathe fresh air. Spark your little one’s curiosity with a nature-based sensory class for toddlers 18 months to 3 years, which takes them and their grown-ups on guided walks that include art, music and stories that encourage hands-on discovery and early learning. Designed to foster a love of nature from a young age, this experience combines movement, creative expression and exploration in a supportive, child-centered environment.

Food & Drink

Philly Ski Club

Where : Foundation PHL at the Divine Lorraine, 699 N. Broad St.

: Foundation PHL at the Divine Lorraine, 699 N. Broad St. When : Through Sunday, Feb. 1

: Through Sunday, Feb. 1 How much: No cover, pay as you go

Not to be confused with the actual skiing club, Philly’s winter nightlife scene gets a retro après-ski pop-up at The Foundation Bar, located at the historic Divine Lorraine. Inspired by European lodge culture, this immersive experience transforms the space into a cozy clubhouse filled with DJs spinning everything from Latin house and Afrobeat to ’90s hip-hop, live jazz and playful themed speakeasies that rotate each weekend. Drew Nugent & the Midnight Society will perform to start the series. The nights include specialty cocktails, interactive installations, games and surprises. You don’t need a ticket, and there’s no cover charge. Just wear your most chic ski ‘fit.

Sports

Eagles vs. 49ers NFC Wild Card Game

Where : Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way

: Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way When : Sunday, Jan. 11, 4:30 p.m.

: Sunday, Jan. 11, 4:30 p.m. How much: $162 and up

Calm down, Eagles fans. Think of it like this: there are four games to go. The Birds just need to win all of them. Their quest for a back-to-back chip starts on Sunday against the 49ers as the No. 3 seed. (Yes, Nick should have rested the starters, who’ve played more games this season than any other NFL team and often on short weeks.) When these teams met before on the road to a Super Bowl, ‘Niners QB Brock Purdy was knocked out of the game with an elbow injury and the Eagles won. This time, who knows what will happen, as this has been the craziest, most unpredictable NFL season in recent years. But as long as the Birds advance, we’ll take it.

Comedy

Dulcé Sloan

Dulcé Sloan is in that place where smart and sharp humor coexist. She’s an Emmy-winning comedian, actress and former “Daily Show” correspondent known for turning everyday observations on culture, relationships and identity into LOL moments. She’s also a voice actor on “The Great North” and a veteran on standup stages nationwide. In 2024, she penned a book, “Hello, Friends!: Stories of Dating, Destiny and Day Jobs,” a collection of essays about life and comedy. She heads to Punch Line for four shows this weekend.

Music

El DeBarge

Where : City Winery, 990 Filbert St.

: City Winery, 990 Filbert St. When : Thursday, Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m.

: Thursday, Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m. How much: Sold out; waiting list only

The man with one of the sweetest falsettos in music history heads to Philadelphia for two sold-out shows. That’s the bad news. The good news is you can get on the waiting list for both. El and his family are best known for their classic ‘80s album, “All This Love,” and their top 10 hit single “Rhythm of the Night,” as well as their struggles with domestic violence, sexual abuse and drug addiction. Despite his own challenges, he rebounded with the aptly named album “Second Chance” in 2010. Now he’s on a tour of intimate venues around the country.

Friday Night Jazz: Philly’s Rockin’ Jazz

Where : Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Ave.

: Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Ave. When : Friday, Jan. 9, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

: Friday, Jan. 9, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. How much: $28

The Friday Night Jazz series kicks off with a celebration of Philly’s homegrown giants of jazz. On Philly’s Rockin’ Jazz night, the music of trumpeter Lee Morgan, one of the most brilliant musicians to come from the area, sax man Grover Washington, Jr., bassist Stanley Clarke and organist Jimmy Smith will be played by local musicians dedicated to keeping their legacies alive. The series continues through March 27, and tickets are selling fast, so make sure to secure one quickly if you want to go.

Mahler’s Symphony No. 4

Where : Marian Anderson Theater at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

: Marian Anderson Theater at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When : Friday, Jan. 9, 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 11, 2 p.m.

: Friday, Jan. 9, 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 11, 2 p.m. How much: $29 and up

Under the baton of renowned Finnish conductor Dalia Stasevska, the Philadelphia Orchestra presents Mahler’s Symphony No. 4. The program also features Barber’s Violin Concerto, played by internationally acclaimed violinist Augustin Hadelich, Adams’s kinetic “Short Ride in a Fast Machine,” and vocals by soprano Joélle Harvey. Whether you’re a lifelong Mahler fan or discovering his music for the first time, this performance promises an immersive encounter with one of the composer’s most approachable symphonies.

Grunge-A-Palooza

Where : Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St.

: Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St. When : Saturday, Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m.

: Saturday, Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m. How much: $34.41

The battle of the bands is on, and it’s Grunge vs. Nu Metal. On the Grunge stage is Philly’s own Flannel, a seasoned tribute band channeling the ’90s alt-grunge sound of Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Alice in Chains and more. Then there’s Riot Act, dedicated to Pearl Jam, and Dumb As You Are, a homage to Nirvana. On the Nu Metal side, Twist plays the music of Korn, Full Nelson handles Limp Bizkit and Diamond Eyes honors the Deftones. Together, these tribute acts fuse the spirit of two decades of alternative rock and metal in one badass show heading to Underground Arts on Saturday.