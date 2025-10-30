Halloween weekend, Third Eye Blind, an Afrofuturism exhibit and more in this week’s ‘Things To Do’
We are about to call it a wrap on spooky season. If you are looking for something festive to cap off the season with, check out Spooky Drag Halloween at Bok Bar or Ravens on the Rooftop at the Free Library’s Parkway Central branch. Third Eye Blind takes over The Fillmore on Halloween night for a Halloween Horror Show, or get your Mardi Gras on with New Orleans-born Jon Batiste, who brings his Big Money Tour to The Met Philadelphia on Thursday.
Also on Thursday, celebrate Día de los Muertos at the Delaware Art Museum or on Saturday at the Penn Museum, where music, dance and traditional altars honor ancestors. Plus, CraftMONTH kicks off citywide, spotlighting local makers.
On Sunday, Philly Flannel Fest at Braid Mill brings brews, music and plaid galore. And don’t miss two powerhouse women: Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter’s “Afrofuturism in Costume Design” opens at the African American Museum, while British rapper Little Simz hits The Fillmore with her Lotus Tour.
Delaware
Del Art Nights: Sixth Annual Dia De Los Muertos
- Where: Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, Del.
- When: Thursday, Oct. 30, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- How much: Free
With the event’s 2025 theme “Walking with the Ancestors” in mind, this all-ages evening features a sacred ceremony led by Tonanatzin Yaotecat and is hosted by Jazmin Buke. It also includes live dance and music performances from Mariachi Arrieros, Ballet Folklorico México Lindo de HAAD, Seylin Abarca and Carito López. Bring photographs and/or favorite foods to contribute to the ofrenda — or memory altar — explore children’s art-making stations and artisan vendors, and enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine from vendors like Los Taquitos de Puebla, Los Antojitos de Lulú and Paletería y Nevería Tocumbo.
New Jersey
John Fogerty: The Legacy Tour
- Where: Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J.
- When: Friday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.
- How much: $102 and up
John Fogerty, the swamp-rock virtuoso who helped define the sound of a generation as the frontman for Creedence Clearwater Revival, returns to the road with his canon of American classics. Over a career spanning six decades, Fogerty has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and holds the rare distinction of being the only musician honored at the National Baseball Hall of Fame thanks to his anthem “Centerfield.” His latest release, “Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years,” released earlier this year, sees him revisiting and re-recording two dozen of his hits, backed by his sons Shane and Tyler. His tour bus stops in South Jersey this weekend.
Special Events
Halloween roundup
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Through Sunday, Nov. 2
- How much: Various prices
Philly goes as hard for Halloween. Below, we’ve compiled an array of events — from shenanigans with drag queens to a costume contest honoring the literary greats.
Dinos After Dark: Halloween Edition
Stateside Live’s Halloween Haunts
Cavanaugh’s River Deck’s Haunted Pier
Culture Fest! Dià de los Muertos
- Where: Penn Museum, 3260 South St.
- When: Saturday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- How much: $13 – $18, children 5 and under
The annual family-friendly event brings the spirit of Día de los Muertos to life through music, storytelling and an elaborate ofrenda installation by artist Virginia Rivera. The festival features traditional celebrations like preHispanic dance by Huey Xolotl, a folk-dance performance by Ballet Folklórico Yaretzi, bilingual storytelling with The Magic Marigold Catrina, hands-on children’s art activities and an artisan marketplace.
Philly Flannel Fest
- Where: Braid Mill, 441 High St.
- When: Sunday, Nov. 2, noon – 5 p.m.
- How much: Free – $12.51
Get ready to roll out your best flannels for the annual fall festival that combines food trucks, local brews and live music. This year’s edition includes hot toddies, apple cider, dancing and plenty of photo ops to commemorate the season. Service pets are welcome, and so are good vibes.
Arts & Culture
CraftMONTH
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Saturday, Nov. 1 – Sunday, Nov. 30
- How much: Various prices
Makers, crafters and those who appreciate them will have an entire month to savor their contributions. November is CraftMONTH and this year’s theme, “Intention,” invites artists and visitors to explore the conscious choices behind creativity, including processes and materials. The festivities kick off at Cherry Street Pier with a multimedia exhibition and previews of the month’s programming. Other highlights include a family-friendly activation at Smith Memorial Playground and various exhibitions from across the city showcasing the diversity of artists working in different mediums. CraftMONTH incorporates the Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show from Nov. 7-9, and The Intention Symposium on Nov. 14.
Ballet X 20th Annual Retrospective, Program A: The First Decade
- Where: Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 S. Broad St.
- When: Through Sunday, Nov. 2
- How much: $50 – $90
BalletX celebrates two decades with 10 works of inventive contemporary ballet drawn from its formative years. The Philadelphia-based company revisits pieces including “Frequencies, “Still@Life,” “Beautiful Decay” and “Gran Partita,” choreographed by creators such as Matthew Neenan, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and Jorma Elo. Founded by Neenan and Christine Cox, the company has grown into one of the ballet world’s leading voices in contemporary choreography.
‘Job’
- Where: Theatre Exile, 1340-48 S. 13th St.
- When: Thursday, Oct. 30 – Sunday, Nov. 16
- How much: $10 – $45
Making its Philadelphia premiere, playwright Max Wolf Friedlich crafted an intense psychological thriller about a tech employee placed on leave after a viral incident and the crisis therapist she sees to make sense of it. The two-hander, set entirely within the session, premiered off-Broadway in 2023 before moving to Broadway’s Hayes Theatre in 2024. Now it’s in Philly for a two-week run.
‘The Mountaintop’
- Where: Arden Theatre, 40 N. Second St.
- When: Thursday, Oct. 30 – Sunday, Dec. 14
- How much: $37 – $70
Pulitzer Prize and Olivier Award-winning playwright Katori Hall wrote this compelling play before achieving more mainstream fame with “P-Valley” on Starz. “The Mountaintop” reimagines the night before Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination as he considers his legacy, mortality and the weight of history during a motel room conversation with a mysterious maid. Its 2010 London debut earned it an Olivier Award for Best New Play, leading to a Broadway run. Now it makes a return to Philadelphia, starring Akeem Davis and Kishia Nixon, directed by Brett Ashley Robinson.
‘Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design’
- Where: African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch St.
- When: Opens Saturday, Nov. 2 – Sept. 6, 2026
- How much: $10 – $20
Two-time Oscar winner Ruth Carter’s work will be on display for the next year at the African American Museum in Philadelphia. The traveling exhibit, “Afrofuturism in Costume Design,” celebrates Carter’s groundbreaking work that transformed how Black culture is represented on screen. Known for her meticulous research and cultural storytelling, Carter has dressed icons in films like “Malcolm X,” “Selma” and “Dolemite Is My Name,” but it was her costumes for “Black Panther” that made history. She was the first Black woman to win an Academy Award for Best Costume Design, followed by a second for its sequel “Wakanda Forever.”
‘Walden’
- Where: InterAct Theatre Company @ The Drake, 302 S. Hicks St.
- When: Friday, Oct. 31 – Sunday, Nov. 23
- How much: $20 – $40
InterAct Theatre Company’s Season 38 is anchored by three plays that each have their own intriguing themes. Kicking off the season this week is “Walden” by Amy Berryman, making its Philadelphia premiere, which is a story of twin sisters returning from a moon-mission-era stint to wrestle with Earth’s future in a remote cabin. Midseason brings the world premier of “Plantation Black” by Phaedra Michelle Scott, the story of two families — one white and one Black — reckoning with land, legacy and justice. The season then closes with “Seng’s Hair Salon” by Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay, another world premiere, exploring what happens when a Lao-American family in South Philly contends with an epidemic, cultural identity and generational shifts.
Day of the Dead on Ninth Street
- Where: South Ninth Street and Washington Ave.
- When: Sunday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- How much: Free, pay-as-you-go
At this neighborhood Day of the Dead celebration, expect a colorful mix of decorated bike parades, a pet costume contest, traditional Aztec dance, live mariachi sets, DJs spinning, face painting, Zumba sessions, artisan vendors and a large ofrenda designed by Claudia Peregrina, inviting visitors to honor loved ones.
Food & Drink
Peddler’s Village Apple Festival
- Where: 2400 Street Road, New Hope, Pa.
- When: Friday, Nov. 1, Saturday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- How much: Free, pay as you go
What’s fall without apples and festivals? Folks in Peddler’s Village haven’t had to face that question since 1973. The annual festival celebrates all things apple: expect bushels of just-picked local apples, cider tastings, apple cider doughnuts, gourmet apple fritters and homemade pies. There’s also a full lineup of family-friendly entertainment, including pony rides, a petting zoo, sand art, face painting and live music. Free admission and free parking make the two-day event even more appealing.
Pierogi Festival
- Where: St. Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church, 817 N. Seventh St.
- When: Saturday, Nov. 1, noon – 9 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 2, noon – 5 p.m.
- How much: Free, pay as you go
Make sure you don’t eat too much Halloween candy so you have room for the multiple variations on pierogies you’ll find at the annual festival. Homemade pierogi, from classic potato-cheese and kapusta to cherry, cheesesteak and pulled-pork options will be available as well as halupki, kielbasa, halushki, pelmeni, blini, soups and more, while supplies last. There’s also a beer garden and live music under a tent to emphasize the festive feel. This festival isn’t just about great food; it also supports the church’s mission.
Music
The Big Money Tour: Jon Batiste Plays America
- Where: The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St.
- When: Thursday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.
- How much: $45 and up
Jon Batiste is getting Big Money as his tour of that name hits the road. For his stop in Philadelphia, he’ll bring his New Orleans-infused multigenre music, supported by high-profile collaborators like Andra Day and Diana Silvers. Batiste is one of the few contemporary artists with an Academy Award, for the Pixar animated film “Soul,” and a Grammy for album of the year (for “We Are”). His newest single, “Big Money,” was released in August.
Halsey
- Where: The Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St.
- When: Thursday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.
- How much: $103 and up
The Back to Badlands Tour celebrates the 10th anniversary of Halsey’s breakout debut album. On the road, she’s revisiting her past music, while also including songs from her most recent release, “The Great Impersonator,” which was released in 2024. Along the way, she’s collaborated with a range of artists from Amy Lee on “Hand That Feeds” this year to K-pop stars BTS on “Boy With Luv.” Expect the Philadelphia tour stop to be equal parts nostalgic rewind and a preview of what’s next.
Tempesta De Mare: Hidden Virtuosas
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Saturday, Nov. 1 – Saturday, Nov. 8
- How much: Various prices
Embrace the world of Hidden Virtuosas, the Tempesta Di Mare’s immersive exploration of the talented yet often overlooked female composers and musicians of baroque Venice’s famed Ospedali institutions. These all-female ensembles, many of whom were abandoned children who became world-class performers, created music behind screens so their identities remained hidden. This festival amplifies their stories and music through newly revived works, scholarship-driven programming and interactive events, including a concert, symposium and salon.
Third Eye Blind: Halloween Horror Show
- Where: The Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St.
- When: Friday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.
- How much: $56 and up
Jump scares and trick-or-treat not your thing? Fortunately for you, there are options on Halloween, and music from Third Eye Blind is one of them. Rising out of the Bay Area in the 1990s, they sold more than 12 million records worldwide, with massive hits like “Semi‑Charmed Life,” “Jumper” and “How’s It Going to Be.” Fronted by Stephan Jenkins, they will stop in Philadelphia near the end of their current tour for a show billed as Halloween Horror Night. Their most recent studio album is 2021’s “Our Bande Apart,” featuring collaborations with Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast and Jeff Schroeder of The Smashing Pumpkins.
Susan McKeown with Kyle Sanna and Matt Mancuso
- Where: World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St.
- When: Friday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.
- How much: $2 (with ACCESS card) – $25.65
This weekend, Irish-born and New York City-based singer-songwriter Susan McKeown takes the stage in Philly, bringing her unique blend of Celtic influences and folk storytelling. McKeown earned a Grammy Award as a member of the klezmer band The Klezmatics, and has received BBC Folk Music Award nominations for her solo work. She’s worked with icons like Natalie Merchant and Scottish fiddle legend Johnny Cunningham, and her discography includes acclaimed albums such as “Belong,” which earned her a No. 1 folk single, “Everything We Had Was Good.” She’s joined by guitarist Kyle Sanna and multi-instrumentalist Matt Mancuso.
Little Simz: Lotus Tour
- Where: The Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St.
- When: Sunday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m.
- How much: $37 – $51
London-born rapper, singer and actress Little Simz brings her boundary-stretching Lotus Tour to town, showcasing the unique artistry that’s made her one of hip-hop’s most distinctive voices. Since breaking through with Grey Area and the Mercury Prize–winning “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert,” Simz, born Simbiatu Abisola Abiola Ajikawo, has earned BRIT, Ivor Novello and NME Awards while expanding what contemporary rap can sound like. Her latest album, “Lotus”, released earlier this year, includes collaborations with like-minded artists, including Obongjayar, Sampha and Yussef Dayes.
