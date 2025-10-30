Pulitzer Prize and Olivier Award-winning playwright Katori Hall wrote this compelling play before achieving more mainstream fame with “P-Valley” on Starz. “The Mountaintop” reimagines the night before Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination as he considers his legacy, mortality and the weight of history during a motel room conversation with a mysterious maid. Its 2010 London debut earned it an Olivier Award for Best New Play, leading to a Broadway run. Now it makes a return to Philadelphia, starring Akeem Davis and Kishia Nixon, directed by Brett Ashley Robinson.

‘Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design’

Where : African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch St.

: African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch St. When : Opens Saturday, Nov. 2 – Sept. 6, 2026

: Opens Saturday, Nov. 2 – Sept. 6, 2026 How much: $10 – $20

Two-time Oscar winner Ruth Carter’s work will be on display for the next year at the African American Museum in Philadelphia. The traveling exhibit, “Afrofuturism in Costume Design,” celebrates Carter’s groundbreaking work that transformed how Black culture is represented on screen. Known for her meticulous research and cultural storytelling, Carter has dressed icons in films like “Malcolm X,” “Selma” and “Dolemite Is My Name,” but it was her costumes for “Black Panther” that made history. She was the first Black woman to win an Academy Award for Best Costume Design, followed by a second for its sequel “Wakanda Forever.”

‘Walden’

InterAct Theatre Company’s Season 38 is anchored by three plays that each have their own intriguing themes. Kicking off the season this week is “Walden” by Amy Berryman, making its Philadelphia premiere, which is a story of twin sisters returning from a moon-mission-era stint to wrestle with Earth’s future in a remote cabin. Midseason brings the world premier of “Plantation Black” by Phaedra Michelle Scott, the story of two families — one white and one Black — reckoning with land, legacy and justice. The season then closes with “Seng’s Hair Salon” by Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay, another world premiere, exploring what happens when a Lao-American family in South Philly contends with an epidemic, cultural identity and generational shifts.

Day of the Dead on Ninth Street

Where : South Ninth Street and Washington Ave.

: South Ninth Street and Washington Ave. When : Sunday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Sunday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free, pay-as-you-go

At this neighborhood Day of the Dead celebration, expect a colorful mix of decorated bike parades, a pet costume contest, traditional Aztec dance, live mariachi sets, DJs spinning, face painting, Zumba sessions, artisan vendors and a large ofrenda designed by Claudia Peregrina, inviting visitors to honor loved ones.

Food & Drink

Peddler’s Village Apple Festival

Where : 2400 Street Road, New Hope, Pa.

: 2400 Street Road, New Hope, Pa. When : Friday, Nov. 1, Saturday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: Friday, Nov. 1, Saturday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

What’s fall without apples and festivals? Folks in Peddler’s Village haven’t had to face that question since 1973. The annual festival celebrates all things apple: expect bushels of just-picked local apples, cider tastings, apple cider doughnuts, gourmet apple fritters and homemade pies. There’s also a full lineup of family-friendly entertainment, including pony rides, a petting zoo, sand art, face painting and live music. Free admission and free parking make the two-day event even more appealing.

Pierogi Festival

Where : St. Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church, 817 N. Seventh St.

: St. Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church, 817 N. Seventh St. When : Saturday, Nov. 1, noon – 9 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 2, noon – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 1, noon – 9 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 2, noon – 5 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Make sure you don’t eat too much Halloween candy so you have room for the multiple variations on pierogies you’ll find at the annual festival. Homemade pierogi, from classic potato-cheese and kapusta to cherry, cheesesteak and pulled-pork options will be available as well as halupki, kielbasa, halushki, pelmeni, blini, soups and more, while supplies last. There’s also a beer garden and live music under a tent to emphasize the festive feel. This festival isn’t just about great food; it also supports the church’s mission.

Music

The Big Money Tour: Jon Batiste Plays America

Jon Batiste is getting Big Money as his tour of that name hits the road. For his stop in Philadelphia, he’ll bring his New Orleans-infused multigenre music, supported by high-profile collaborators like Andra Day and Diana Silvers. Batiste is one of the few contemporary artists with an Academy Award, for the Pixar animated film “Soul,” and a Grammy for album of the year (for “We Are”). His newest single, “Big Money,” was released in August.

Halsey

The Back to Badlands Tour celebrates the 10th anniversary of Halsey’s breakout debut album. On the road, she’s revisiting her past music, while also including songs from her most recent release, “The Great Impersonator,” which was released in 2024. Along the way, she’s collaborated with a range of artists from Amy Lee on “Hand That Feeds” this year to K-pop stars BTS on “Boy With Luv.” Expect the Philadelphia tour stop to be equal parts nostalgic rewind and a preview of what’s next.

Tempesta De Mare: Hidden Virtuosas

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Saturday, Nov. 1 – Saturday, Nov. 8

: Saturday, Nov. 1 – Saturday, Nov. 8 How much: Various prices

Embrace the world of Hidden Virtuosas, the Tempesta Di Mare’s immersive exploration of the talented yet often overlooked female composers and musicians of baroque Venice’s famed Ospedali institutions. These all-female ensembles, many of whom were abandoned children who became world-class performers, created music behind screens so their identities remained hidden. This festival amplifies their stories and music through newly revived works, scholarship-driven programming and interactive events, including a concert, symposium and salon.

Third Eye Blind: Halloween Horror Show

Jump scares and trick-or-treat not your thing? Fortunately for you, there are options on Halloween, and music from Third Eye Blind is one of them. Rising out of the Bay Area in the 1990s, they sold more than 12 million records worldwide, with massive hits like “Semi‑Charmed Life,” “Jumper” and “How’s It Going to Be.” Fronted by Stephan Jenkins, they will stop in Philadelphia near the end of their current tour for a show billed as Halloween Horror Night. Their most recent studio album is 2021’s “Our Bande Apart,” featuring collaborations with Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast and Jeff Schroeder of The Smashing Pumpkins.

Susan McKeown with Kyle Sanna and Matt Mancuso

This weekend, Irish-born and New York City-based singer-songwriter Susan McKeown takes the stage in Philly, bringing her unique blend of Celtic influences and folk storytelling. McKeown earned a Grammy Award as a member of the klezmer band The Klezmatics, and has received BBC Folk Music Award nominations for her solo work. She’s worked with icons like Natalie Merchant and Scottish fiddle legend Johnny Cunningham, and her discography includes acclaimed albums such as “Belong,” which earned her a No. 1 folk single, “Everything We Had Was Good.” She’s joined by guitarist Kyle Sanna and multi-instrumentalist Matt Mancuso.

Little Simz: Lotus Tour

London-born rapper, singer and actress Little Simz brings her boundary-stretching Lotus Tour to town, showcasing the unique artistry that’s made her one of hip-hop’s most distinctive voices. Since breaking through with Grey Area and the Mercury Prize–winning “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert,” Simz, born Simbiatu Abisola Abiola Ajikawo, has earned BRIT, Ivor Novello and NME Awards while expanding what contemporary rap can sound like. Her latest album, “Lotus”, released earlier this year, includes collaborations with like-minded artists, including Obongjayar, Sampha and Yussef Dayes.