Festivals remain abundant through October and the Columbus/Indigenous People’s Day Weekend. If you’d prefer to avoid crowds, there are several theater options as well, though some are limited runs. Music options this week: a tribute to Leonard Cohen by collaborator Sharon Robinson and the incomparable Rhiannon Giddens and her partner in music and life, Francesco Turrisi, head to Princeton.

Delaware

The 1982 movie “Tootsie” starred Dustin Hoffman in the title role but won an Oscar for co-star Jessica Lange. In 2018, the musical debuted based on the movie’s storyline. In both versions, an actor named Michael Dorsey transforms into ‘Dorothy’ to secure roles despite his reputation as ‘difficult.’ In the musical version though, Dorsey is a theater actor, which would better lend itself to big song and dance numbers. “Tootsie” won two Tony Awards including Best Book for a Musical and Best Actor for Santino Fontana, who originated the role on Broadway.

What: Musical

Musical Where: The Playhouse (in the Grand Opera House) 818 N. Market St. Wilmington, Del.

The Playhouse (in the Grand Opera House) 818 N. Market St. Wilmington, Del. When: Thursday, Oct. 6 – Sunday, Oct. 9

Thursday, Oct. 6 – Sunday, Oct. 9 How much: $48 and up

New Jersey