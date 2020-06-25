Happy birthday, America!

Instead of converging on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this year, Fourth of July revelers can celebrate from the much cooler and less-crowded vantage point of their couch at home. The party’s gone virtual but will still kick off this Sunday and run through to next Saturday. This year’s concert will be performed live from the Met Philadelphia with Tony winner and “Harriet” star Cynthia Erivo and pop/dance artist Jason Derulo, who just released the single “Savage Love.” In the week leading up to the big concert finale, organizers will provide behind-the-scenes footage, virtual museum tours, history lessons, wellness, fitness, interactive arts and crafts, and daily livestreamed concerts. You can watch it all for free, starting on Sunday, June 28 at 8:30 a.m.

Ladies first

The annual Essence Festival, an outgrowth of the popular magazine aimed at Black women, usually draws hundreds of thousands of people to its New Orleans hub during the Fourth of July weekend. But this year, the festival, like so many others, has gone virtual. Headliner Bruno Mars and our own beloved Patti Labelle will perform this year. While we can’t be there in person hanging out on Bourbon street or enjoying the parties, the event still includes all the panels, empowerment sessions, beauty tutorials and concerts that are a part of the fun. Things kick off Thursday, June 25-28 and pick up again over the holiday weekend from July 2-5. You can register at Essence to attend. And yes, it’s free.

The power of pink

For anyone who has experienced the devastation of having someone they love diagnosed with breast cancer, you know that healing is a team effort. The Susan G. Komen Foundation Philadelphia, which raises awareness and funds, and promotes advocacy in search of a cure, will hold their 2020 annual walk online. The virtual walk will also assist breast cancer patients with the additional support they need due to the challenges of the pandemic. The More Than Pink Walk incorporates the 15 counties served by Komen Philadelphia. Even though fundraising began in January, it’s not too late to sign up as you can continue raising money through Sunday. The Walk takes place Sunday, June 28 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and registration is required.

Green return

Philadelphia’s park system is vast and has provided respite for many during quarantine. Fairmount Park boasts many beautiful spaces, but the Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center, which reopens this week, is among the best of them. The veranda and grounds will be open for socially-distanced dining. The house, although its doors will be open, can only be viewed from the outside for the time being. Capacity limits will also be in place with only 30 people allowed on the grounds at one time. The Shofuso Center is just yards away from Parks on Tap which, instead of moving from venue to venue as it normally does, will be housed permanently at the Horticultural Center across the way.