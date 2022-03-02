The Beard is here: Philly hype for James Harden’s home debut

Tobias Harris’ production dipped in those two games — he went 5 of 18 combined after taking 20 shots in the 76ers’ last game without Harden. Tyrese Maxey, meanwhile, has benefited the most from Harden’s arrival. He went 12 of 16 against the Timberwolves thanks in large part to fastbreak points instigated by Harden and catch-and-shoot 3s against the Knicks off Harden kick-outs. Embiid, Harden and Maxey combined for 176 points in their first two games together, the most for any debuting trio in the NBA since 1961.

“It is fun,” Harris said. “We’re going into full arenas. The hype is there for our group, our team. That always brings excitement to it. What’s not to like about it?”

Harden seems recovered from the left hamstring issue that sidelined him his final games in Brooklyn and his first games in Philadelphia (37-23, third in the Eastern Conference).

Teamed with Embiid, already an MVP frontrunner, they might be the most punishing duo in the NBA. Harden, who joked over the weekend he was still “winging it” on offense, is getting his teammates involved while still having the ball in his hands enough to dominate. The real-time game-time may slow with Harden’s arrival: Embiid and Harden are first and third in the NBA in average free-throw attempts. Embiid made a career and NBA season-high 23 free throws against the Knicks.

The 76ers can only hope a parade of free throws can help them get to planning a real one for the first time since 1983.

But they were the No. 1 seed in the East last season and home court didn’t help them. Maybe Harden will.

Embiid, scoring 29.8 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds, says the best times with Harden are ahead.

“What are you really going to do? He’s a great passer and, obviously, (I’m) someone that attracts a lot of attention, too,” Embiid said. “You’ve got to make a decision. Do you stay on me or do you stay on him?”

Decisions, decisions.