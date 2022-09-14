Temple professor suing FBI for wrongful prosecution expected in court

A Temple University physicist is suing the FBI for violating his constitutional rights.

Back in 2015, the FBI arrested professor Xiaoxing Xi at gunpoint and took him away from his home in handcuffs. They accused him of selling trade secrets to China. The FBI had made some basic errors, and the case collapsed. But Xi and his legal team, which includes lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union, say they want to hold the government accountable for the wrongful prosecution. They bring the case before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia on Wednesday, after a lower court dismissed the case last year.

Xi’s team has a very high legal hurdle to clear because recent Supreme Court decisions make it very difficult to sue federal officials for violating constitutional rights.

This case comes after U.S. law enforcement officials made several wrongful arrests of Chinese or Chinese American scientists in the past few years. Scientists say this not only stymies the work of those researchers, but also sends a message that the U.S. does not welcome scientists from other countries. The FBI declined to comment. There have been arrests that ended in convictions as well, but when Xi testified to Congress last year, he questioned why federal officials would spend taxpayer money going after innocent scientists instead of real spies.

Gang Chen, a professor of mechanical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was also arrested in January 2021 and charged with lying on his grant applications and not disclosing Chinese affiliations. Other researchers quickly rallied to support Chen, and the government later dismissed the charges, but the damage was done, Chen said.

“I’m no longer the same as I was before,” he said. “I (am) still living in fear. So basically for me, I’m trying to find my new equilibrium.”

He said that he had a vibrant research group before the arrest, but had to start from nothing after he could return to research. He also said that now he does not feel comfortable applying for government funding. That is a big deal because the U.S. Department of Energy is the largest funder of basic research in the physical sciences in the country.

“This wrongful prosecution caused harm … not just to myself and my family, but to the entire scientific community,” Chen said.

Chen said he knew Xi before Xi was arrested, respects his research, and admires his courage. However, he also said the government never admits its mistakes, and pointed to an assistant U.S Attorney who was recently nominated to become a U.S. attorney after wrongfully accusing a University of Tennessee professor of being a spy.

Xi’s arrest happened in 2015, but many of these cases happened under the Trump Administration’s China Initiative, which was supposed to counter Chinese theft of U.S. intellectual property. Civil rights groups and scientists say it created a climate of fear among Chinese American scientists. The Justice Department scrapped the program earlier in 2022.

Andrea Liu, a professor of physics at the University of Pennsylvania, recalled a 2019 meeting the FBI held for leaders of the American Physical Society, a nonprofit group that represents physicists.

“The FBI representative compared the dangers of working with Chinese graduate students, he said, ‘it’s like a cancer … you might only see the malignant effects years later.’ And that really made me angry,” she said.

A few years before that, Liu had almost died of an autoimmune disorder, a disorder where a person’s own immune system attacks healthy cells by mistake. Her response to the FBI was that their overzealous prosecutions “was such a huge overreaction that it has caused the terrible autoimmune disease in U.S. science and has really, really harmed our ability to do great science and harmed our standing in the world.”