Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris drives voters to visit vote.gov

Impact of endorsement

It’s unclear how big of an impact Swift’s support this year could have on Harris. But with the presidential race expected to be extremely close, an endorsement from Swift could boost enthusiasm from Democrats, especially as Harris’ campaign works to gain back support among young Americans.

Voters under 30 were a powerful voting bloc for President Biden in 2020, siding with him by a 24-point margin. But over the past year, they’ve soured on the outgoing president. Harris’ candidacy has prompted a renewed interest in voting among Gen Z and younger millennial voters, according to the latest NPR/PBS News/Marist poll, but Harris has yet to mirror 2020 numbers.

This target generation has known the country-turned-pop star for most of their lives. Her debut album, from fall 2006, is nearly the same age as an 18-year-old eligible voter today.

Few celebrity endorsements have made noticeable impacts in modern campaigns — with the potential exception of Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement of former President Barack Obama during the 2008 presidential primary. Political experts have argued that celebrities can rally existing supporters but have minimal impact on persuading new voters. Winfrey endorsed Harris at the Democratic National Convention this year, but it’s unclear what impact her support will have on the general election.

Swift first weighed in on elections in 2018. The singer has since called out Trump during his presidency and endorsed Biden in 2020.

Trump responded in a Fox News interview Wednesday morning, declaring he is “not a Taylor Swift fan” and that “it was just a question of time” before she backed Harris because of her endorsement track record.

“You couldn’t possibly endorse [Joe] Biden, you look at Biden, you couldn’t possibly endorse him, but she’s a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat,” Trump said. “And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”