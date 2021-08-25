Strict anti-hazing law signed in New Jersey

The law also bumps up hazing that results in injury from a disorderly persons offense — with a penalty of as much as six months of prison time and a $1,000 fine, or both — to a fourth-degree crime.

It also provides amnesty to anyone who provides help for the victim.

The law was prompted by 12-year-old Matthew Prager, Piazza’s neighbor and friend, who wrote to State Sen. Kip Bateman asking him to author anti-hazing legislation in Piazza’s memory.

“If a 12-year-old boy can recognize the difference between what is right and wrong, and what it means to be a friend and inclusive, we are hopeful that others will learn from this,” said Evelyn Piazza, Tim’s mother. “No young man or woman should ever be subjected to life-threatening behavior for just wanting to be included.”

Bateman was the lead sponsor of the law which passed both chambers of the Legislature in June unanimously.

Piazza, of Readington Township, died Feb. 4, 2017 from severe injuries after falling several times while being intoxicated as part of a fraternity ritual. Investigators concluded he had at least 18 drinks in under two hours. A security system recorded much of what happened before and after he fell down basement steps, had to be carried back upstairs, and spent the evening and ensuing night on a first-floor couch, showing signs of severe pain.

“Despite being in distress, none of the fraternity members were willing to help for fear of getting in trouble,” said Jim Piazza, Tim’s father, adding that hazing caused the family of four to become a family of three. “Some even prevented others from helping.”