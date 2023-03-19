Siegrist powers Villanova past Cleveland St in March Madness

Maddy Siegrist had a packed Villanova house rocking, another fallen foe reeling, and a simple reason why perhaps — and really, there is no doubt — the greatest player in program history seemingly keeps racking up milestones in the most clutch moments with ease.

“It’s hard to guard a moving target as Coach always says,” she said.

Now, Siegrist has Villanova moving on as March Madness contenders.

Siegrist became the fifth women’s player in NCAA history to score 1,000 points in a season and the first-team AP All-American had 35 points to lead fourth-seeded Villanova into the NCAA Tournament’s second round with a 76-59 win Saturday over Cleveland State.

The Wildcats (29-6) will play No. 12-seed Florida Gulf Coast (33-3) on Monday for the right to advance to the Sweet 16. The Eagles topped Washington State 74-63 in Saturday’s first game.

Villanova’s 29 wins this season tie the 1981-82 team for most in program history.

The two-time Big East Player of the Year, Siegrist got hot early and reached her milestone 1,000th-point bucket in style. Siegrist followed her shot after she missed a jumper from the elbow, crashed the boards and stripped the ball from a Cleveland State defender that had grabbed the rebound. She tossed up a fadeaway and banked in the bucket .

She pounded her fist in the air looking for the and-1 and got it. Siegrist sank the free throw for point No. 1,001 in the 2022-2023 season and gave Villanova a 34-16 lead.

Villanova fell just shy of a sellout at the Pavilion but more than 6,000 fans roared for Siegrist — whose No. 20 jerseys sold in the team store for $120 a pop — on the bucket. When the 1,000-point milestone was announced to the crowd later in the game, she received a standing ovation. She finished 15 of 28 from the field.

“You can’t stop her,” Kielsmeier said. “Anyone who thinks they can is wasting too much time trying to throw too much at her because she’s that good.”