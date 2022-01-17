Showers, Wind Advisory follow winter storm in Philly region

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A weekend winter storm hit the tri-state area Sunday night, bringing heavy snow to the west and a mix of snow, sleet, and rain to the east.

Pennsylvania officials urged drivers to avoid traveling if it wasn’t necessary, warning that road conditions could be treacherous during the overnight hours into Monday morning.

As the storm departs on Monday, there will be some leftover rain and snow showers. Temperatures reached 50 overnight and will drop to around 40 this afternoon, but wind chills will be in the upper 20s.

A Wind Advisory is posted until 1 a.m. Tuesday for gusts up to 50 mph. A Coastal Flood Advisory lasts until 4 p.m. Monday for minor tidal flooding along the Delaware River and until 11 a.m. Monday for the coast. A Winter Storm Warning continues for the Poconos until noon.