Severe Shore thunderstorms push boat ashore, force concert cancelation

A line of thunderstorms that rolled through the Jersey Shore late Saturday afternoon produced damaging winds that caused a boat to beach and forced a concert venue to cancel an outdoor performance.

The National Weather Service says the severe weather was “significant,” reporting numerous instances of wind damage and hail measuring up to a quarter-size.

In Asbury Park, the venerated Stone Pony shut down its outdoor venue and canceled a performance by the reggae-rockers Slightly Stoopid.

“Fans were evacuated before the storm’s arrival and there were no injuries,” the Stony Pony tweeted. “After the evacuation and during the worst of the storm, several freestanding speakers and one small bar were overturned, again, with no injuries.”

Stone Pony management says it’s working to reschedule the act and confirmed that performances by Almost Queen and Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show would proceed on Sunday.

Along the shoreline further south in Cape May County, the Townbank Fire Company reported a vessel caught in the Delaware Bay during a severe storm was pushed ashore. The occupants safely made it to land without suffering any injuries.

Scattered short-lived power outages were also reported throughout the Jersey Shore.