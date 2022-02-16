Senate confirms Biden’s FDA pick despite political divisions

In the end, six Republicans joined with all but five Democrats in voting to confirm Califf. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., advocated for Califf on the Senate floor, saying that he had not seen someone with such a short previous stint at the FDA who “accomplished anything, much less the many negatives that have been raised.”

“He has the robust agency and private sector experience needed to help build on the success of the FDA in helping Americans get back to normal life with the approval of tests, vaccines and therapeutics that are bringing the pandemic to an end,” Burr added. “He’s the leader we need today, but also for the future.”

More than a year after authorizing the first COVID-19 vaccines, the FDA still faces a string of key decisions, including whether to expand their use to children younger than 5. Last week the FDA unexpectedly delayed its timeline for reviewing Pfizer’s vaccine for that age group.

FDA commissioners aren’t typically involved in day-to-day scientific reviews, but they serve as the go-between for the agency’s scientists and the White House. That relationship has strained over the past year as Biden’s COVID-19 task force has repeatedly gotten out ahead of the FDA’s methodical, scientific reviews.

Califf will also need to replace the head of the FDA’s tobacco center, which is weighing whether to ban e-cigarettes from Juul, Reynolds American and other vaping companies due to their use by teens. FDA tobacco’s longtime director, Mitch Zeller, is set to retire this spring.

The FDA is also crafting new regulations to ban menthol cigarettes, a long-sought goal for many Democratic lawmakers and public health advocates.

Califf has publicly championed the potential to save hundreds of thousands of lives by embracing FDA’s authority to ban certain tobacco products and ingredients. Though the FDA has had those powers for more than a decade, its efforts to regulate both traditional cigarettes and e-cigarettes have been stymied by industry lawsuits.

Califf first came to the FDA after more than 35 years at Duke University, where he founded a contract research organization that conducts studies for many of the world’s largest drugmakers.

Since leaving government he has worked as a health policy adviser for Google and served as a board director or adviser to more than a half-dozen drug and biotech companies. In keeping with federal procedure, Califf agreed to resign from all of those positions and sell off several million dollars in investments in FDA-regulated companies, according to his ethics disclosures form.