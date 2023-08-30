SEIU workers stage massive rally in Philly as cleaners fight for better wages

Luchiana Owens came from New York City to join the rally and said it’s a show of solidarity.

“These are my brothers and sisters out here in Philly. We fight. We’re here united,” Owens said. “We are going to win… The employers got to respect the work that we do. This is 2023.”

Owens said her cleaning job has been more difficult since COVID, with increased sanitary procedures and the need to take extra care to prevent the spread of diseases. She added that the unionized workers don’t make a great deal of money and rely on their jobs to sustain their families.

“Now is our time, now is the time for building owners not to take over our cities,” said April Verrett, SEIU secretary-treasurer.

She added that the work-from-home culture that emerged from the COVID pandemic is nothing more than a way for wealthy people to take over downtown office buildings for residential use at higher rents.

“When you see the doggie daycare, you know. They want our cities for themselves. But we are here to say these are our cities. These are our streets. You cannot erase us. You can’t erase our culture. You can’t erase our food. You can’t erase our communities,” Verrett said.

Parker and other politicians at the rally told the workers they had their support. Parker called for more unity of everyone in Philadelphia, in order to make the city a better place for people to live and work.

The commercial office cleaners, maintenance workers, mechanics, and other building workers are at the beginning of bargaining for a new union contract to replace the current deal that expires on October 15.