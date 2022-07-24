Rutgers study: HPV-related throat cancers are on the rise, and it’s Black and Hispanic men who are more likely to die from the disease

Black and Hispanic men are dying at higher rates than white men from throat cancer caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), a new Rutgers University study finds, but researchers can’t pinpoint the cause.

Notably, despite lower mortality rates among non-Hispanic white men, the researchers found that throat cancer disproportionately affects this group. Late-stage diagnosis increased by over 50% among white men from 2005 to 2016, while cases among minority populations have remained stable.

The Rutgers study, which was published recently in the Annals of Cancer Epidemiology, analyzed data from the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries on 162,183 men diagnosed with HPV-associated cancers between 2005 to 2016.

The researchers found that Black and Hispanic males had a shorter survival rate of roughly 30 months. Black men only had a 60% survival rate compared to 70% for other groups. The stage of diagnosis did not matter.

“What we found is that even though Black and Hispanic males don’t have a later-stage diagnosis, they’re having the higher death rates,” said Dr. Jeanne Ferrante, the study’s senior author and a professor in the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. “And interestingly, we found that the higher death rates were younger, Black males less than 55 years old and only in the Northeast region of the United States.”