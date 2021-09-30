Faith Kuehn leads the way through a field of high grass and leaves on the back end of the sprawling grounds of the Delaware Psychiatric Center a few miles south of Wilmington.

We’re careful not to tread on white granite cubes that jut out of the earth every few feet.

We’re looking for the grave of Nellie Sarkisian.

“Here’s 300,’’ Kuehn calls, noting the number inscribed in the granite as she searches for the right cube. “381. 382. 386. Yes, Here she is.”

She stands silently for several seconds in the warm sun and gentle breeze.

Kuehn is amidst 776 such cubes that are arranged in concentric circles in what’s now known as the Spiral Cemetery. A small and weathered stone angel with her hands clasped in prayer serves as a lone sentinel over the lost souls, many of whose cubes are invisible or can barely be seen under grass and weeds.

But beneath them are the graves of former psychiatric patients of what was once known as the Delaware State Hospital. Locals know it as “Farnhurst.” Patients without families who would or could afford to bury them were instead laid to rest on site.

Sarkisian’s grandson, Philadelphia lawyer Dennis O’Connell, describes the site.

“When you see it for the first time, it stuns you, but that’s the way these people were regarded,’’ O’Connell told WHYY News. “There’s no names there. Just these little blocks with numbers.”

For Kuehn, restoring dignity to these long-forgotten souls has been a passion for the last decade.

She first learned of it while creating a garden on the grounds of the hospital, which is also home to several offices of the State Department of Health and Social Services.

She couldn’t see the nondescript graveyard at first, though. The field had overgrown and the cubes were not at all visible.

But she persuaded officials to create a memorial for the dead. That led to the creation of a monument for them in 2016. It’s a low-slung wall of tiles engraved with the name of each person and their marker number.

All were adults and were given a number upon their burial except for one stillborn child, a boy known only as Baby Crumblish. The baby’s mother was a patient who was later buried at a private cemetery.

“This is an opportunity to provide a measure of respect and dignity for people who probably struggled with that during their life,’’ Kuehn told WHYY News. “And there’s a very strong negative stigma about mental illness. So honoring the graves of these people is a way to try and diminish some of that stigma by saying ‘these graves here represent people who are part of the human family, just like you and me.’”

O’Connell, who is 74, only learned about his grandmother’s grave last year while stuck at home during the pandemic shutdown. He’s grateful for the monument that led him to her grave, which he first visited in May 2020.

It was a moving experience for O’Connell.

“I was thinking, this is the first time since 1929 anybody has gone there,’’ he recalled. “I have to admit it brought a tear to my eye, but I was so glad that I was able to do it. And I intend to visit at least annually at Christmas time.”

Restoring the memorial, as state begins burying again

When O’Connell returns this holiday season, he’ll see a revamped monument. It’s getting a facelift because it had deteriorated in spots, with many tiles coming loose.