Upgrading the neighborhood makes a treasured arts spot uneasy

People experiencing mental illness, addiction, and/or homelessness have gathered at a daytime art-oriented refuge in downtown Wilmington for nine years.

The Creative Vision Factory is a place to draw, paint, sculpt, work on mosaic pieces, engage in other artistic endeavors, or just hang out and recharge. It has fashioned tile mosaics for schools and nonprofits, and members and staff created a huge mural for the Kalmar Nyckel shipyard.

Yet even as the small, but bustling center continues to thrive and serve as a therapeutic haven, it’s feeling the development pressure on its neighborhood. The Creative Vision Factory is at Sixth and Shipley streets — one block off the main downtown artery, Market Street.

The factory’s lease was just renewed for a year by its landlord, Colonial Parking Inc. But earlier this year, a major high-end apartment building opened two blocks away. And that project’s developer, the Buccini/Pollin Group, hopes to break ground come winter on a similar project on the lot next door. The company has renovated dozens of buildings for housing, offices, dining, and entertainment downtown and at Wilmington’s riverfront.

“So we have a bunch of building that is taking place around us,” said Michael Kalmbach, director of the Creative Vision Factory. “Is this building single-use occupancy for people who are experiencing homelessness? No. Are these buildings for single mothers who are trying to get their kids back in their lives? No.”

Mayor Mike Purzycki would not speak with WHYY about whether the factory fits into the city’s plans for the central business district.

But Mike Hare, a former city councilman who oversees development for Buccini/Pollin, said he sees no problems coexisting with Creative Vision Factory. He noted that a Salvation Army shelter is nearby. So is a church-based homeless shelter.

“As a company, we don’t like to move anyone from where they are,” Hare said. “We think that people who are interested in moving to the city love and expect and have a feel for the diverse fabric the city has.”

Hare also had kind words for the studio: “I think they do a great thing using art as therapy. Most of what I’m aware of is the visual arts. I’ve seen murals. I’ve heard of their clients participating in art shows, so I think it’s fulfilling a need.”