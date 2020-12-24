Restaurants lose court bid against Pa. indoor dining ban

A federal judge in Pennsylvania has rejected a bid to block one of Gov. Tom Wolf’s latest orders to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus, a three-week shutdown of indoor dining at restaurants through Jan. 4.

The decision Wednesday came as Wolf asks state lawmakers to approve $145 million for hard-hit businesses, restaurants and bars in particular, while a growing number of restaurants are defying Wolf’s shutdown order, and being cited or even closed for it.

The daily totals of new reported infections in Pennsylvania have leveled in the past couple weeks, although hospitalizations continue to climb and the Department of Health on Thursday reported one of the state’s highest daily totals for coronavirus-related deaths at 276.

In his order, U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner in Harrisburg denied the petition filed by two restaurant owners and a Hershey-area restaurant trade association that complained that the order violates their constitutional rights to equal protection.