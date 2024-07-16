RNC Day 2: Republican convention focuses on immigration a day after a bandaged Trump makes triumphant entrance

Immigration takes center stage as the Republican National Convention resumes Tuesday, with speakers spotlighting a key element of former President Donald Trump ’s political brand that helped endear him to the GOP base when he began his first campaign in 2015.

Immigration has long been one of Trump’s banner issues, as he has criticized an unprecedented surge of migrants entering the country illegally through the U.S. border with Mexico — though that flow has appeared to slow abruptly as the U.S. has suspended border asylum.

At rallies and other campaign events, Trump has pointed to examples of migrants who committed heinous crimes and blamed migration for the trafficking of drugs like fentanyl. His anti-immigrant rhetoric has also strayed into talking points not backed by evidence, including unfounded claims that migrants are entering the country to vote in the 2024 election.

Meanwhile, the mood at the Milwaukee convention is colored by joy and gratitude at Trump’s presence after surviving an attempted assassination Saturday at a rally in Pennsylvania. Ear bandaged from his wound, he appeared to cheers at Monday night’s session.

Trump and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, his recently announced running mate, are scheduled to appear in the convention hall every night, according to two people familiar with the schedule who were not authorized to speak publicly.

The nominee and his newly minted running mate sat together Monday night in Trump’s first public appearance following the assassination attempt. Vance is expected to give his own speech Wednesday night, with Trump to headline Thursday night’s closing evening.