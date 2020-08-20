Report: Clean energy jobs among fastest-growing in Pa. from 2017-2019

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania’s clean energy sector saw some of the state’s highest job growth over the past few years, according to a report released Monday by the Wolf Administration.

The Clean Energy Employment Report says jobs in the sector grew by 8.7 percent, or almost 7,800 jobs, between 2017 and 2019. The statewide average job growth was just 1.9 percent during the same time period.

Meanwhile, a companion report shows that coal, natural gas, and nuclear industries saw job losses of 3.3, 7.4, and 4.5 percent, respectively for a total of nearly 2,500 jobs.

The more than 97,000 total jobs in the clean energy sector statewide fall into categories of energy efficiency, generation, transportation, storage and fuels.

Gov. Tom Wolf said the report “shows that workforce training investment decisions can benefit Pennsylvanians right now and position the state going forward to grow and improve livelihoods, the economy and our environment​.”

The report comes as the administration is pushing entrance into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cap-and-trade program with 10 other states aimed at reducing carbon emissions from the power sector. Opponents to joining claim it will prematurely kill jobs in the coal industry.

David Althoff, director of the Energy Programs Office within the Department of Environmental Protection, said while the administration isn’t issuing a new policy proposal with the report, the trends show what workforce training programs would help the state meet its climate goals.

“It’s helpful for us to see what is happening in Pennsylvania in order to continue to make programmatic decisions from the standpoint of supporting clean and renewable energy,” he said.

Althoff said it’s important to show the amount and types of jobs available in clean energy and that they pay a good wage.

The report includes median wages for jobs in several clean energy sectors, such as energy efficiency and alternative transportation. Excluding CEOs and jobs at the general manager or operations manager levels, the median wages range from $12.55 an hour for solar photovoltaic installers, to $35 an hour for boilermakers, to nearly $50 an hour for construction managers.

But the report also shows 80 percent of employers in the clean energy sector had trouble finding qualified workers last year.