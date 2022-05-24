Renewed effort to help N.J. public service workers get student loan forgiveness

When the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program was approved by Congress in 2007, it was designed to encourage students to take jobs in public service or at nonprofits in exchange for getting a big chunk of their student loans forgiven after 10 years.

Since then, the program has never really lived up to that aim.

“When government makes promises to people, we should be able to expect that government carries out those promises,” said Richard Cordray, COO of the U.S. Dept. of Education’s Federal Student Aid Program. “And when it doesn’t, it’s our job to pile in and figure out why and fix the problem. And that’s what we are working to do.”

Cordray joined other federal education leaders and N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy Monday for a discussion of how the Biden administration is working to correct the wrongs of the past.

As of last year, little more than 6,500 people had their loans forgiven even though there are plenty of borrowers who should have been eligible for loan forgiveness. “That seemed wrong to us,” Cordray said. “It seemed that the government had not fulfilled the promise that Congress made, and people were affected by that.”