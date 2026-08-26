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The Rehoboth Beach Farmers’ Market has been operating out of Grove Park since it started about 20 years ago. It’s a cool, shady area just about a mile from the boardwalk.

“It’s a meeting place,” said Pat Coluzzi, the market’s founder and manager. “It’s more of an event than just a farmers market. And the park has been ideal for that.”

Earlier this month, the scheduled market day was unexpectedly cancelled a day prior to its usual time slot. It has since reopened, but in a new location. Now, Grove Park is closed due to hazardous trees.

Before the cancellation, a group of arborists and representatives from the state Department of Agriculture Forest Service assessed trees in the park. They had determined that five trees were dangerous and needed to be removed immediately. Coluzzi was present during the assessment and made the quick decision to cancel the event.

“I left a little bit early once I realized that there were trees that were dangerous so I could immediately alert my farmers and vendors,” Coluzzi said. “I couldn’t allow people to be in the park. I run the market and I make those decisions of when it could be dangerous [for others].”

The assessment was completed at the request of the city’s Environmental Advisory Committee, which has been looking into the park’s tree health since spring.

The market is not associated with the City of Rehoboth Beach. But after the city learned about the trees, officials closed the park out of caution.

Since the park closure, the farmers’ market has been held in the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center Parking Lot. It will be held in the center until further notice.