Five years ago, when Delaware was having serious financial issues, lawmakers agreed to raise some taxes and fees to meet the legal requirement of having a balanced budget.

One measure adopted was raising the real estate transfer tax from 3% to 4%. The tax is the money levied on the sale of property. For example, the tax on a home that sells for $300,000 is now $12,000, up from $9,000 before the 2017 increase.

That added 1% is by no means small change. For the current fiscal year that ends June 30, the tax is projected to generate more than $100 million for the state treasury.

But with the state currently experiencing a roughly $1 billion surplus, many lawmakers want to roll back the transfer tax to 3%. A bill recently introduced in the General Assembly has widespread if not majority support among both Democrats and Republicans.

There are 18 sponsors in the House, where the bill needs 21 votes to pass. And 10 members of the Senate are sponsors in a body where 11 votes are needed to pass.

The proposal comes as lawmakers are poised to spend roughly $200 million of the surplus on a $300 tax rebate for each person who filed a tax return in 2021 for the year 2020.