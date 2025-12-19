From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A team of people surrounded Mwigulu as they fiddled with straps across his back and adjusted wires connected to a prosthetic arm at his left side.

“Ok, here, is it too much?” asked Matthew Graham, clinical director at MedEast, an orthotic and prosthesis company in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Mwigulu, 21, paused and moved his shoulders a little. “Make it more tighter,” he said. Graham pulled on one of the straps connected to a harness that looped under Mwigulu’s armpits and over his shoulders.

This is the second time that Mwigulu, who has albinism, traveled from his home in Tanzania to see specialists in the United States about prosthetics for his missing left arm, which he lost as a child when he was attacked near his village.

Men cut off his arm to sell on the black market to witch doctors and others who carry the false belief that body parts from people with albinism can bring good luck and fortune.

WHYY is using survivors’ first names only to protect their privacy for health and safety reasons.