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A doctoral student at Princeton University was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as she was returning home to New Jersey from a conference in Washington, D.C. late Thursday.

Eva Yi Xie, a third-year student studying neuroscience, was taken into custody by federal immigration officers while waiting for her flight at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, according to a social media thread from Carlos Brody, one of her academic advisers.

“She went to a conference to present her work, and now she’s in a detention center,” Brody wrote in a post. “She should be home.”

Xie was attending the Society for Neuroscience annual conference where she made a presentation.

In a social media post, Brody Lab, where Xie does her work, said that she is being held at a facility in Chantilly, Virginia, and that her colleagues have since lost contact with her after she reached out to them for help through the communication app Slack.

Brody wrote that her colleagues have been in contact with U.S. Sen. Andy Kim. He encouraged others to reach out to Kim, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

Kim’s office has confirmed that they have been in contact with Xie and are working on her case. They declined to provide more details, citing confidentiality rules.

“Eva is an brilliant computational and experimental systems neuroscientist,” Brody wrote in a post. “She is also a valued colleague, mentor, and friend, and we are privileged that she chose our labs for her thesis research.”