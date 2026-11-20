Princeton doctoral student detained by ICE after attending a neuroscience conference in Washington, D.C.
Eva Yi Xie was waiting for her flight home when federal immigration agents took her into custody.Listen 0:58
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A doctoral student at Princeton University was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as she was returning home to New Jersey from a conference in Washington, D.C. late Thursday.
Eva Yi Xie, a third-year student studying neuroscience, was taken into custody by federal immigration officers while waiting for her flight at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, according to a social media thread from Carlos Brody, one of her academic advisers.
“She went to a conference to present her work, and now she’s in a detention center,” Brody wrote in a post. “She should be home.”
Xie was attending the Society for Neuroscience annual conference where she made a presentation.
In a social media post, Brody Lab, where Xie does her work, said that she is being held at a facility in Chantilly, Virginia, and that her colleagues have since lost contact with her after she reached out to them for help through the communication app Slack.
Brody wrote that her colleagues have been in contact with U.S. Sen. Andy Kim. He encouraged others to reach out to Kim, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill.
Kim’s office has confirmed that they have been in contact with Xie and are working on her case. They declined to provide more details, citing confidentiality rules.
“Eva is an brilliant computational and experimental systems neuroscientist,” Brody wrote in a post. “She is also a valued colleague, mentor, and friend, and we are privileged that she chose our labs for her thesis research.”
University spokesperson Michael Hotchkiss said in a statement that Princeton has arranged legal counsel to represent Xie.
Requests for comment from the Department of Homeland Security and ICE were not returned.
Rodney D. Priestly, dean of the Princeton Graduate School, notified students in the neuroscience institute late Thursday about the incident, according to the Daily Princetonian, which first reported Xie’s detention. He said that he will stay in close contact with Xie’s family, legal team and colleagues until the situation gets resolved.
In a statement to WHYY News, Priestly said Xie’s detention “is distressing for me and many members of the Princeton University community.”
“We hope Eva will soon be able to resume her studies at Princeton,” he said.
Xie emigrated to the U.S. from Shanghai, China, according to the Science Survey, the student newspaper of Bronx High School of Science, which she attended. She holds degrees in computer science and mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Her doctoral research seeks to understand the neural basis of decision-making, according to her website.
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