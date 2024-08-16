Harris-Trump presidential debate to be held at National Constitution Center in Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The ABC News Presidential Debate will be held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, the network announced Friday morning.

The debate, between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT.

“World News Tonight” anchor and managing editor David Muir and ABC News Live “Prime” anchor Linsey Davis will serve as moderators.

“The Race for the White House” Pre-Debate Special, anchored by Martha Raddatz, Jonathan Karl, Mary Bruce and Rachel Scott, will air at 8 p.m. EDT.

The debate is being produced in conjunction WPVI-TV/6abc, and will air on ABC and stream on 24/7 streaming network ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.