Police shoot, kill teen who allegedly opened fire on officers in South Philly

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A juvenile was killed and another is in custody after plainclothes officers returned fire in South Philadelphia, police said.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near 18th and Barbara streets.

Authorities said four South Task Force officers were conducting surveillance inside an unmarked vehicle. Police would not go into further details on the surveillance operation.

According to Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp, officers spotted two juvenile males on bicycles; police say one was armed with a handgun.

The officers turned on their emergency lights and that’s when police say one of the juveniles fired at least one shot at the vehicle.

The bullet went through the back window of the unmarked police vehicle, narrowly missing officers.

“This kid fires a shot right into the rear passenger’s side window. We’re really lucky we don’t have an officer seriously injured and killed right now because the bullet went right through that window and embedded itself into the driver’s side headrest,” Gripp said.

Gripp said the officers exited their vehicle and fired multiple shots at the male suspect.

“Officers were in a plainclothes assignment, had badges around their neck, wearing vests and identified themselves as police and the car…was all lit up,” Gripp said.

A foot chase ensued on the 1800 block of Barbara Street.

“At some point this male was struck in the chest and he dropped his weapon, went down to the ground, officers picked him up, transported him to Penn Presbyterian (Medical Center) where he was unfortunately pronounced (dead) shortly after 7:30 p.m.,” Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

Police said one of the officers was injured after shattered glass from the bullet hit him in the eye. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The other juvenile, identified as a 17-year-old boy, was taken into police custody.

The two officers who discharged their weapons have been placed on administrative duty. The two other officers who were in the unmarked vehicle did not fire their weapons, Gripp said.