Physicists are off the job as they ‘Strike for Black Lives’

Thousands of scientists across the globe, including a number of researchers at area colleges and universities, are on strike Wednesday. Black astronomers, cosmologists and physicists organized the global Strike for Black Lives, along with “Shut-down STEM,” as a day to stop doing science and start addressing racism within academia.

“We want science to work,” said Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, a member of the group Particles for Justice. “So we’re turning it off so that we can turn it back on again properly.”

Prescod-Weinstein is a particle physicist, theoretical cosmologist and professor at the University of New Hampshire. She dreamed of becoming a physicist since she was 13 years old growing up in East Los Angeles, where she was able to see only the moon and a few bright stars like the planet Venus.

“Really deep down, it’s because I love thinking about the universe so much,” said Prescod-Weinstein. “And I truly believe that everyone has a right to know and love the night sky, and right now those rights are being denied. I have a role to play in addressing that.”

As a scientist she spends her days thinking about theoretical subatomic particles like quarks and axions. She’s a dark matter detective, and didn’t expect to be organizing a strike.