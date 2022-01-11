Philly remembers Bob Saget as a ‘kind’ man who loved the city ‘with his whole heart’

Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House,” is being remembered by the Philadelphia area institutions where he got his start. Saget died Sunday while on a stand-up tour at age 65.

Long before he reached fame, Saget was a graduate of Abington Senior High School and Temple University, where he attended film school.

“Saget will always be remembered as one of Temple’s all-time funniest Owls. His work touched the lives of many and brought smiles to families across the globe. While Saget will be deeply missed, his legacy and overall impact on the entertainment industry will continue to be felt for years to come,” reads a statement released by the university.

Saget was also a mentee of the late Lew Klein, the man for whom Temple’s Lew Klein College of Media and Communication, the school posted on Twitter.