Philly remembers Bob Saget as a ‘kind’ man who loved the city ‘with his whole heart’
Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House,” is being remembered by the Philadelphia area institutions where he got his start. Saget died Sunday while on a stand-up tour at age 65.
Long before he reached fame, Saget was a graduate of Abington Senior High School and Temple University, where he attended film school.
“Saget will always be remembered as one of Temple’s all-time funniest Owls. His work touched the lives of many and brought smiles to families across the globe. While Saget will be deeply missed, his legacy and overall impact on the entertainment industry will continue to be felt for years to come,” reads a statement released by the university.
Saget was also a mentee of the late Lew Klein, the man for whom Temple’s Lew Klein College of Media and Communication, the school posted on Twitter.
Klein is saddened to learn about the death of comedian, star of “Full House,” and @TempleUniv alum, Bob Saget, ‘78. Bob was a mentee of the late Lew Klein, the man for whom our college is named. pic.twitter.com/2FiH26NS8w— Klein College (@TUKleincollege) January 10, 2022
Temple University professor and author Marc Lamont Hill on Twitter remembered Saget as “one of those rare celebs who was [as] kind in real life as he was on camera.”
Laughing backstage with Bob Saget and Isaiah Washington before our interview. Bob was one of those rare celebs who was as kind in real life as he was on camera. pic.twitter.com/IPG99eXCvu— Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) January 10, 2022
Before Temple, Saget graduated Abington Senior High School in 1975. He was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 1991.
“We were sad to learn of the loss of a member of our Abington Senior High School alumni community, Hall of Fame inductee, Bob Saget. Our condolences go out to his family and friends,” said Abington School District administrators, in a statement.
While Saget made it big with family-friendly fare like “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” his stand-up could be raunchy. That mix of humble and friendly, but with an edge, defined his legacy for many people in the region.
Philly band Low Cut Connie remembered Saget for his “classic filthy Philly sense of humor with humanity lurking underneath.”
Funny man from Philly. Classic filthy Philly sense of humor with humanity lurking underneath. RIP Bob Saget https://t.co/bDiNdnILaV— Low Cut Connie (@LowCutConnie) January 10, 2022
He was also a booster for his hometown. The Preston & Steve Show echoed a similar sentiment, tweeting that Saget “was quick with a joke” and “loved Philly with his whole heart,” noting his support for the show’s Camp Out for Hunger efforts. Plus, he always found a way to mention his gratitude to WMMR for launching his career, the show wrote.
He was quick with a joke & loved Philly with his whole heart. From #CampOutForHunger to Zoom sessions a few months ago, we could easily talk to Bob Saget for hours. And he always found a way to mention his gratitude to @933wmmr for launching his career. Rest in peace, friend. pic.twitter.com/gZlEylZel9— The Preston & Steve Show (@PrestonSteve933) January 10, 2022
Saget won a WMMR contest at age 17, leading to his first performance in a stand-up club called Grand Mom Minnies, the actor said in a 2017 interview.
Deputies in Orange County, Florida found Saget dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton on Sunday. Detectives found “no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” A cause of death has not been announced.
Saget was in Florida as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour.” Saget was scheduled to make a stop at the Keswick Theater in Glenside on March 18, 2022.
“As a genuine, kind, and always-funny member of our community, Bob Saget will be missed,” the theater tweeted.
As a genuine, kind, and always-funny member of our community, Bob Saget will be missed. 🖤— Keswick Theatre (@keswicktheatre) january 10, 2022
The Associated Press contributed to this report.