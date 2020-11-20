Danielle Outlaw, Philadelphia’s police commissioner, is in self quarantine after a member of her staff tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

According to reporting from 6ABC, Outlaw was informed of the employee’s positive test on Nov. 12, and immediately began working from home.

This comes as coronavirus cases are spiking in Philadelphia, and across the state and country. It’s also not the first coronavirus incident Philly police have had.

At least several officers are reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19, and a number of others are quarantining. The department has not said exactly how many, or how they may have been exposed to the virus.