Philly officer shoots man armed with knife, police say

An investigation is underway after a Philadelphia police officer shot a man who investigators say was armed with a knife.

Police were called to Wyoming Avenue and Rorer Street Wednesday afternoon for a report of a man armed with a knife. Responding police officers then spotted a man, believed to be in his mid-40’s, who was allegedly holding a knife.

Investigators said two of the officers shot the man with tasers but to no effect. An officer then fired a gun at the man, shooting him at least once.