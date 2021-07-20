Fast forward five years later, Patience Carter is now married to Alex Murray, Akyra’s brother, and took his last name. And now, thanks to hard work, healing, and faith, Patience Murray has found joy. She is now the Chief Visionary Officer of the Gun Violence Survivors Foundation, which supports victims and their families.

Patience spoke with WHYY’s Cherri Gregg about her journey from victim to survivor and now, champion for others.