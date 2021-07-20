Philly native who lived through Pulse nightclub shooting to lead Gun Violence Survivors FoundationListen 6:03
Patience Carter was just 20 when her life changed forever.
While on vacation in Orlando, she visited Pulse nightclub with her cousin Tiara Parker and a friend, Akyra Murray. It was June 2016 and what would have been a fun night of dancing turned to terror when a gunman opened fire. Akyra Murray, then a student at West Catholic High School, was among the youngest of the 49 people killed that day. Carter, who was shot in both legs, made it out — traumatized, but alive.
Fast forward five years later, Patience Carter is now married to Alex Murray, Akyra’s brother, and took his last name. And now, thanks to hard work, healing, and faith, Patience Murray has found joy. She is now the Chief Visionary Officer of the Gun Violence Survivors Foundation, which supports victims and their families.
Patience spoke with WHYY’s Cherri Gregg about her journey from victim to survivor and now, champion for others.
