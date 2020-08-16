Philly Naked Bike Ride called off because of the coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has slammed the brakes on this year’s Philly Naked Bike Ride.

The annual event, which usually draws thousands of nude cyclists for a trip around Philadelphia and its tourist sites, had been set for later this month. But organizers who had been gearing up for it said the city’s COVID-19 cases made them halt their planning.

“After much debate, we feel that cancelling this year’s event is the most responsible thing to do,” they said on their website.

But they had a message for would-be naked riders eager to break free of their home lockdowns: They hope to be back riding in 2021.

“We hope to see you next year, hopefully under better and healthier circumstances,” they said. “Keep up your (socially distant) riding and be safe.”