Shore things

Yes, beaches in New Jersey are opening, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Phil Murphy announced last week. But there will be some restrictions including recommended masks (though they are not required) capacity limits, social distancing requirements and restaurants restricted to takeout and delivery. There is some controversy around whether or not it’s a good idea to head to the shore en masse, but doing an assessment of your personal risk, using your best judgment and following best health and safety practices is a good idea. You can check in with your state’s updated guidelines before you head to the beach here: New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania.

Hot Ten

In honor of the Memorial Day Weekend, we asked the good people at The Museum of the American Revolution to put together a Revolutionary War top ten list for us this week. Tyler Putman, Manager of Gallery Education at the Museum of the American Revolution was happy to do so.

“Here are ten things to read, watch, and listen to that will transport you back to the Revolutionary War. What was life like in 1776? How did people choose sides and decide what was worth the risk? My favorite modern takes on the Revolutionary War tell surprising stories about everyday people experiencing historic events.”

Color crafting

As you consider a summer that may look different from the halcyon vacation days of yore, we’re happy to tell you that content creators have stepped up to provide more things for kids to do online. That’s true on Easton, Pennsylvania-based Crayola’s Facebook page. Every Tuesday at 1 p.m., through June 30, crafter Lynn Lilly goes live with different themes around crafting and crayons. On Fridays at 1 p.m., the P’zazz art studio hosts a doodle-along on the page as well.

Cuttin’ up

Like just about all of the music industry, the pandemic sent Adam Weiner of the Philly-based band Low Cut Connie home to wait it out until concerts were deemed safe again. Weiner has made the most of it by hosting one of the most energetic Instagram Live shows around. Usually in his bathrobe, Weiner’s “Tough Cookies” concerts are live on Thursday and Saturdays at 6 p.m. His raucous Little Richard tribute drew praise from “Rolling Stone.” He’s even used the band’s downtime to create a new fragrance, Private Lives, billed as the scent of hope, intrigue, wild nights, strange days, and likely, artistic inspiration in the face of unprecedented challenges.